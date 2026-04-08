CO2 LASER LENSES FOR HEAVY STEEL PLATE AND I-BEAMS

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Laser Research Optics

Apr 08, 2026, 07:00 ET

PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced a line of ZnSe laser focusing lenses for lasers up to 4kW used in cutting heavy steel fabrications.

Laser Research CO2 Focusing Lenses are ideally suited for 200W to 4kW CO2 cutting lasers and come in 1" to 2.5" O.D. sizes with a choice of focal lengths from 5" to 10" in 0.5" increments. Available from stock in plano-convex and meniscus configurations, users can select the best lens for their application such as cutting heavy steel diamond plate or I-Beams.

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Optimized for 10.6 microns, Laser Research CO2 Focusing Lenses can be supplied plain or mounted to OEMs and end-users for time-saving direct field replacement.
Optimized for 10.6 microns, Laser Research CO2 Focusing Lenses can be supplied plain or mounted to OEMs and end-users for time-saving direct field replacement.

Optimized for 10.6 microns, Laser Research CO2 Focusing Lenses can be supplied plain or mounted to OEMs and end-users for time-saving direct field replacement. Two versions are offered: one with standard A/R coatings that provide < 0.2% total absorption and another with a proprietary Cool-Cut™ coating which absorbs < 0.15% of laser energy to protect against heat damage.

Laser Research CO2 Focusing Lenses are priced according to configuration and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request and delivery is from stock within 24-hours.

For more information contact:

Laser Research Optics
A Division of Meller Optics, Inc.
Scott Rouillard, Sales Mgr.
120 Corliss St.
Providence, RI 02904
(888) 239-5545 FAX (401) 331-4004
e-mail: [email protected]
www.laserresearch.net

SOURCE Laser Research Optics

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