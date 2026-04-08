CO2 LASER LENSES FOR HEAVY STEEL PLATE AND I-BEAMS

PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced a line of ZnSe laser focusing lenses for lasers up to 4kW used in cutting heavy steel fabrications.

Laser Research CO 2 Focusing Lenses are ideally suited for 200W to 4kW CO 2 cutting lasers and come in 1" to 2.5" O.D. sizes with a choice of focal lengths from 5" to 10" in 0.5" increments. Available from stock in plano-convex and meniscus configurations, users can select the best lens for their application such as cutting heavy steel diamond plate or I-Beams.

Optimized for 10.6 microns, Laser Research CO2 Focusing Lenses can be supplied plain or mounted to OEMs and end-users for time-saving direct field replacement.

Optimized for 10.6 microns, Laser Research CO 2 Focusing Lenses can be supplied plain or mounted to OEMs and end-users for time-saving direct field replacement. Two versions are offered: one with standard A/R coatings that provide < 0.2% total absorption and another with a proprietary Cool-Cut™ coating which absorbs < 0.15% of laser energy to protect against heat damage.

Laser Research CO 2 Focusing Lenses are priced according to configuration and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request and delivery is from stock within 24-hours.

For more information contact:

Laser Research Optics

A Division of Meller Optics, Inc.

Scott Rouillard, Sales Mgr.

120 Corliss St.

Providence, RI 02904

(888) 239-5545 FAX (401) 331-4004

e-mail: [email protected]

www.laserresearch.net

SOURCE Laser Research Optics