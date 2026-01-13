CO2 REPLACEMENT LENSES PRODUCE HIGHLY DETAILED ENGRAVING

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced a line of direct field-replacement CO 2 optics that are ideal for laser engraving a wide range of personalized and customized items including awards, plaques, and trophies.

Direct field-replacement CO2 Laser Optics are designed to produce crisp and highly detailed engraving with popular lasers.

Laser Research Personalization CO 2 Lenses are fully OEM compatible with popular engraving lasers and are offered in 1.0" and 1.5" dia. sizes optimized for 10.6 microns. Designed for field replacement by the user to maximize uptime and produce crisp and highly detailed engraving, they are available with focal lengths from 2.0" to 7.5" in 0.5" increments.

Ideally suited for Epilog®, Kern®, Trotec®, Universal®, and Vytek® lasers, Laser Research Personalization CO 2 Lenses are available from stock for immediate delivery and conform to ISO-10110 specifications. Also offered are silicon turning mirrors that provide better than 99.5% reflectance; available with single- or dual-band coatings.

Laser Research CO 2 Personalization Lenses and Mirrors are priced according to size and quantity; shipped overnight. Laser Research Optics will be exhibiting at the APA International Personalization & Awards Expo, February 24-27, 2026 at the Horseshoe Las Vegas - Booth #303.

