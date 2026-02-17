MOUNTED CO2 LENSES FIELD REPLACEMENTS REDUCE DOWNTIME

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced a line of CO2 lenses supplied in mounts for popular laser engraving and marking lasers so that users can make quick changes onsite and reduce downtime.

Laser Research Mounted CO2 Laser Lenses are OEM-compatible drop-in field replacements for Trotec®, Xenetech®, and Raytec® laser systems and are optimized for 10.6 microns where depth of field is critical. Lenses are available with focal lengths from 1" to 10" at 0.5" increments, and the aluminum mounts can be supplied by Laser Research Optics or the customer.

Providing < 0.2% total absorption values, Laser Research Mounted CO2 Laser Lenses meet ISO-10110 specifications and are offered in 0.5" to 1" O.D. sizes with coatings to match specific phase and polarization requirements. These drop-in field replacement OEM-compatible lenses are in-stock for overnight shipment. Mirrors are also available.

Laser Research Mounted CO2 Laser Lenses are priced according to type, configuration and quantity; with overnight delivery from stock.

