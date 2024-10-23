Coach Bill Self Teams Up with Local Wendy’s Restaurants to Support a Spooktacular Cause

Hall of fame coach will match every Boo! Books purchase at local area Wendy's, up to $30,000, to benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

WHAT:

Legacy Restaurant Group (LRG), a local franchisee of The Wendy's Company, is teaming up with University of Kansas Men's Basketball Coach Bill Self – taking his winning plays off the court and into local Wendy's ® locations for a spooky good cause. As a Wendy's fan and champion of foster care adoption, Coach Self is matching every $1 Boo! Books® purchase* up to $30,000, to benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® this Halloween season.

Boo! Books include coupons for FIVE free Jr. Frosty® treats and a bonus coupon for a $1.99 Wendy's Kids' Meal® with any purchase valid through December 31, 2024. Talk about a slam dunk of a deal! By purchasing limited-time Boo! Books coupon books, fans will directly support foster care adoption.

WHERE & WHEN:

Starting today through November 3, 2024, fans of Wendy's and the Jayhawks alike can join Coach Self in this mission by purchasing $1 Boo! Books at participating Kansas City and Lawrence, Kansas Wendy's locations.

WHY:

"As a partner of Kansas Athletics for many years, our commitment to the Jayhawk community is unwavering," said Felix Tollinche, President and CEO of LRG. "We are proud to work with Learfield's Jayhawk Sports Properties and Coach Bill Self to raise even more funds for the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, because we share the belief that every child deserves a permanent, loving family, no matter their story."

To learn more about Boo! Books and how Wendy's restaurants nationwide are working to make more family moments possible, visit Wendy's Boo! Books website or www.davethomasfoundation.org.

HOW:

Fans can help Coach Self reach his $30,000 match and support a great cause! To purchase a Boo! Books coupon book, visit the nearest Wendy's or order via the mobile app . If ordering through Wendy's self-order kiosks — just add Boo! Books in the "Give Something Back" category to any order.

"As a lifelong Jayhawk and a passionate supporter of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, I'm thrilled to partner with Legacy Restaurant Group," said Coach Bill Self. "Together, we can make a difference in the lives of kids waiting for a family. Let's show them the true meaning of Rock Chalk and find every child the permanent home they deserve."

About Legacy Restaurant Group

Legacy Restaurant Group is an operator of 52 Wendy's restaurants in Kansas and Missouri. Headquartered in Lenexa, KS, the company is focused on Living Dave's Legacy by creating growth opportunities for employees and investing in its community via partnerships with Kansas Athletics, the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and community nights in our restaurants.

About Jayhawk Sports Properties

Jayhawk Sports Properties, the locally based team of Learfield – the media and technology company powering college sports – is the exclusive multimedia rights holder for Kansas Athletics and oversees all sponsorship agreements on behalf of the Jayhawks. Jayhawks Sports Properties does not represent the student-athletes themselves but collaborates with corporate partners to maximize sponsorship agreements with the inclusion of NIL programs and the integration of university marks and logos within those programs.

*Available at participating U.S. Wendy's while supplies last. 90¢ of every $1 coupon book sold from 9/2/2024 - 11/3/2024 will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Coupons only redeemable in-restaurant. Coupons valid until 12/31/2024.

