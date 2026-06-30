Roland DG Introduces EUV-H, a New UV hard ink, Unlocking Durable, High-Value Applications for Industrial Printing

IRVINE, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roland DG, the world's leading provider of digital printing solutions, today announced the launch of EUV-H (EUV-HP7), a new industrial-grade UV hard ink developed to deliver exceptional durability, resistance, and performance across demanding industrial and commercial applications. Designed to enable more robust, premium output, EUV-H opens the door for businesses to expand into higher-value markets with confidence and scale.

Roland DG's new EUV-H inks are compatible with the company's existing VersaObject MO Series UV flatbeds (such as the MO-180 model shown in photo) as well as upcoming industrial printing solutions like the VersaObject RC-300 Series cylindrical printers and the VersaObject IO-300 UV flatbed, both scheduled for launch in the second half of 2026,

As demand grows for customized, short-run production, businesses are seeking solutions that combine flexibility with lasting performance. EUV-H meets this need with enhanced scratch, chemical, and weather resistance, supporting reliable results even in challenging environments.

Durability built for real-world use

Developed for functional printing without sacrificing color quality, EUV-H ink offers strong solvent and abrasion resistance, helping printed output maintain its integrity throughout production, handling, and end use. Compatible with rigid substrates including plastic, glass, and metal, it enables high-quality decoration across a broad range of materials.

EUV-H inks are offered in CMYK, White, Gloss, and Primer. The newly developed primer ink further enhances adhesion, improving performance on difficult surfaces and expanding the range of materials that can be reliably decorated. This allows users to confidently produce durable, high-quality output for applications ranging from parts and electronics to packaging and promotional products.

Expanding production possibilities

EUV-H supports businesses looking to move into higher-value and customization markets by enabling more durable, scalable output. Its performance helps unlock new revenue streams, allowing customers to produce more resilient products and meet growing expectations for quality and longevity.

As part of Roland DG's broader ecosystem, EUV-H is compatible with existing devices within the VersaObject™ product family, such as the MO Series benchtop UV flatbed printers, as well as upcoming VersaObject "industrial printing" solutions including the RC-300 Series cylindrical printers and IO-300 UV flatbed printer (availability planned for the second half of 2026). This future-ready compatibility reinforces Roland DG's focus on connected, scalable production technologies that support long-term growth.

Designed with safety and sustainability in mind

EUV-H has been developed to balance performance with responsibility. The ink reduces the characteristic odor associated with UV printing, helping create a more comfortable working environment, while avoiding substances subject to strict regulatory control. It does not contain nickel, SVHC, or CMR substances, supporting compliance with key environmental and safety standards.

"With the new EUV-H ink, we are enabling our customers to go further in advanced and customized production," said Ryugo Nimura, Executive Officer, Global Sales and Marketing Division, Roland DG. "By combining durability with broad material compatibility and a forward-looking ecosystem, EUV-H helps businesses unlock new opportunities, deliver premium applications, and grow with confidence in increasingly demanding markets."

EUV-H ink will be available through authorized Roland DGA dealers in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America starting on June 30, 2026. For more information on EUV-H ink, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/euvh-ink.

About Roland DG

Roland DG empowers creators and businesses worldwide to Make Your Mark with more than four decades of delivering reliable, innovative digital imaging technology. The company provides advanced solutions that combine hardware, software, supplies, and service to help customers build successful businesses and produce work they are proud to stand behind. Roland DG's inkjet printers, integrated printer/cutters, milling machines, and other digital fabrication technologies enable applications ranging from signage and interior décor to personalized products and industrial customization. Serving print professionals, manufacturers, entrepreneurs, and makers across industries, the company enables high-mix, on-demand production and enhances performance through connected, cloud-based solutions. Through innovation, craftsmanship and partnership, Roland DG pioneers new ways for customers to be successful with digital technology. To learn more about Roland DG or the complete line of Roland DG products, visit https://www.rolanddg.com/en.

About Roland DG Americas

Roland DGA serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution, and service arm of Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan empowers creators and businesses worldwide to Make Your Mark using innovative digital imaging solutions that turn ideas into positive impact. Combining hardware, software, services, and supplies, Roland DG is a global leader in wide-format inkjet printers for sign, textile, industrial, interior design, personalization, and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and milling machines for dental CAD/CAM, parts manufacturing and medical industries. Uniquely designed for high-mix, on-demand production, Roland DG solutions enable print professionals, manufacturers, and entrepreneurs in a variety of industries to elevate their level of craftsmanship, productivity, and profitability. To learn more about Roland DG Americas or the complete Roland DGA product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.

SOURCE Roland DGA