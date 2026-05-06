Coaching Education: Foundations of Excellence - A New Book Release by Fielding Press

Sponsored by the Graduate School Alliance for Education in Coaching

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid a kaleidoscope of global change and professional transformation, graduate-level coaching education plays a vital role for practicing coaches and those aspiring to become one. This has prompted the development of Coaching Education: Foundations of Excellence by the GSAEC (Fielding University Press, $32.95, ASIN: B0GPKJTWWV). Whether you are a coaching program director, student, educator, or practitioner, or working in leadership development, this volume offers robust resources, reflective dialogue, and evidence-based guidance with contributions from 45 leading scholar-practitioners.

Coaching Education: Foundations of Excellence

Edited by Carrie L. Arnold and Charline S. Russo, each chapter in the book examines an essential academic standard that strengthens the coaching profession and ensures that clients benefit from ethically grounded, evidence-based coaching. Through clear rationales, current research, illustrative case studies, and questions for critical reflection, the chapters present a deeply compelling integration of theory and practice. Collectively, the authors invite readers to consider how a sustained commitment to research, applied knowledge, and the development of expert skills can elevate coaching as a credible, impactful, and socially responsive field.

"Anyone responsible for educating coaches, from absolute beginners to seasoned practitioners, needs to read this book," writes Jenny Rogers, an Executive Coach and Author. "From ethics to processes, from diversity to values, and from qualifications to assessment, this collection makes for a fascinating and engaging read for all," says Prof. Jonathan Passmore of the Henley Business School, University of Reading, in the UK. And Executive Coach Dr. Yene Assegid adds that "this work is a significant and uplifting contribution to the ongoing evolution of coaching as a global, human-centered profession. A must-read for all fellow coaches and aspiring coaches."

Coaching Education: Foundations of Excellence is available in print and via Kindle on Amazon.

Print edition ($32.95) https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GPKJTWWV/

E-book ($9.95): https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GPGKWSNH/

SOURCE Fielding Graduate University