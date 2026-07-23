Coalesce Capital Announces Strategic Growth Investment in Workstreet, a Global Leader in AI-Native Cybersecurity and Compliance Services

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalesce Capital ("Coalesce"), a private equity firm focused on investing in next-generation technology-enabled services companies, today announced a strategic growth investment in Workstreet, ("the Company") a leading provider of AI-native compliance and cybersecurity solutions to companies in regulated industries.

The Company's founders and management team are investing alongside Coalesce Capital as part of the transaction to continue to drive the business through its next phase of hypergrowth. This partnership reflects Coalesce's commitment to supporting founder-led, high-growth technology-enabled services companies as they continue to scale category-defining businesses.

Workstreet provides market-leading, AI-native cybersecurity and compliance services to high-growth enterprise customers across regulated industries globally. The Company combines its unique blend of deeply experienced cybersecurity and compliance experts with its AI-powered capabilities to deliver a full suite of cybersecurity services. These include governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) services across more than 35 compliance frameworks such as SOC, ISO, FedRAMP and CMMC, security services (including vCISO, penetration testing, and vulnerability management), and privacy services. Coalesce will support Workstreet's continued growth through investments in talent, technology, and go-to-market expansion, helping the Company extend its position as a trusted compliance partner to fast-growing global enterprises.

"We built Workstreet to take the burden of security and compliance off the plates of fast-growing companies so they can focus on their core business," said Romeen Sheth, Co-Founder and CEO of Workstreet. "Coalesce has a deep understanding of the cybersecurity and GRC market and what makes technology-enabled businesses successful. They share our conviction that the combination of expert people and modern AI-based technology is what sets us apart. This partnership gives us the capital and expertise to invest in our team and customers while we continue to build the company we founded. We are excited to grow alongside a partner who believes in our vision and backs the team executing it."

"The cybersecurity landscape is constantly evolving. Keeping pace with expanding compliance frameworks and security and privacy requirements demands significant internal resources that most growing companies would rather devote to their core business," said Stephanie Geveda, Founder & Managing Partner at Coalesce Capital. "Workstreet has built a differentiated model that pairs deep domain expertise with AI to make compliance a driver of growth, rather than a cost of doing business."

"Our thesis centers on next-generation, technology-enabled services businesses that solve mission-critical problems for their customers through a differentiated business model," added Austin Heiman, Managing Director at Coalesce Capital. "Workstreet sits at the intersection of accelerating demand for security and compliance and the emergence of AI as a force multiplier for expert services. We look forward to collaborating with Romeen and the rest of the management team to support Workstreet's growth across new frameworks and market opportunities."

AGC Partners and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough served as financial and legal advisors to Workstreet. Latham & Watkins served as legal advisor to Coalesce Capital. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Workstreet

Workstreet is an AI-native security and compliance firm that helps companies build security and compliance programs that scale. Workstreet's solutions include full cybersecurity support across compliance, security, and privacy. Today Workstreet partners with more than 1,000 customers to turn security and compliance into a driver of growth. For more information, please visit www.workstreet.com.

About Coalesce Capital

Coalesce Capital is a private equity firm that partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to build enduring value around differentiated businesses. Coalesce has over $1.8 billion of regulatory assets under management and is dedicated to investing in human capital-driven and technology-enabled services companies. The firm's growth-oriented investment philosophy centers around its conviction that people are the most important ingredient of value creation. Coalesce leverages its sector expertise, strategic resources, and capital to collaborate with management teams to create shared success. For more information, please visit www.coalescecap.com. Follow Coalesce on LinkedIn: @Coalesce.

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SOURCE Coalesce Capital