Coalfire Achieves Amazon Web Services Security Competency Status

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, a provider of cybersecurity advisory and assessment services, announced today that it attained the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency, part of the AWS Competency Program. This designation recognizes that Coalfire has demonstrated technical proficiency, deep AWS expertise, and proven customer success.

Achieving the AWS Security Competency differentiates Coalfire as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized advisory, compliance, technical testing and cyber engineering services designed to help enterprises adopt, develop and deploy complex security projects on AWS.

"Coalfire is proud to achieve AWS Security Competency status," said Tom McAndrew, CEO of Coalfire. "Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their security goals with the range of powerful security tools within AWS."

AWS provides scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions for customers ranging from startups to global enterprises. The AWS Competency Program helps customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Coalfire analyzes all aspects of our clients' environments and makes recommendations to improve their security posture. With a complete picture of possible vulnerabilities and threats, clients can make informed decisions to realize compliance, take appropriate steps to reduce cyber risk and achieve greater success.

Coalfire is the trusted cybersecurity advisor that helps private and public-sector organizations avert threats, close gaps and effectively manage risk. By providing independent and tailored advice, assessments, technical testing and cyber engineering services, we help clients develop scalable programs that improve their security posture, achieve their business objectives and fuel their continued success. Coalfire has been a cybersecurity thought leader for nearly 20 years and has offices throughout the United States and Europe.

