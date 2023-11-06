Coalfire Appoints Tom Galizia as President

Experienced professional services leader to drive growth, innovation, and partnerships.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, an industry-leading cybersecurity services and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Tom Galizia as president. This new addition to Coalfire's leadership team represents a strategic step forward, reflecting its commitment to accelerating growth in the services industry.

As president, Tom Galizia will spearhead the expansion and scaling of Coalfire's operations. With over thirty years of industry expertise, Mr. Galizia is renowned for his leadership in professional services and technology ecosystems. Most recently, Mr. Galizia served as US National Leader for Strategic Business and Platforms Growth at Deloitte, targeting, and accelerating existing and adjacent market opportunities. He was appointed to this role after successfully growing a $1 billion services business as Global Chief Commercial Officer of Alphabet Google.

Tom McAndrew, chief executive officer of Coalfire, conveyed his enthusiasm by stating, "We are delighted to have Tom Galizia join the Coalfire team. Tom is a seasoned and highly respected leader in the professional services industry, known for his strong track record in driving global tech transformation. His leadership will be an asset to Coalfire and will further bolster our executive team as we work toward exponential growth."

In his remarks, Mr. Galizia expressed his excitement about the move, saying, "Cyber is a critical issue for companies, communities, and countries to address today and will remain so going forward. Coalfire's professional services leadership in security, assurance, and advisory is important for enterprise growth, risk mitigation, and sustainability. With three recently launched tech-enabled platforms —Hexeon, ThreadFix, and Compliance Essentials— Coalfire is well-positioned to scale dramatically, bringing more value faster to our clients and partners."

About Coalfire

Coalfire, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a global leader in cybersecurity services and solutions. The company offers cutting-edge offensive security, advisory, and compliance services, as well as develops technology platforms that automate defenses against security threats for the world's leading enterprises, cloud providers, and SaaS companies. Coalfire is the foremost provider of FedRAMP assessments and penetration testing services in the United States.

