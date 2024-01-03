Coalfire Welcomes Camie Shelmire as Chief People Officer

Technology and consulting industry veteran to drive talent strategy and growth

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, an industry-leading cybersecurity services and solutions company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Camie Shelmire as its new Chief People Officer. In this pivotal role, Camie will spearhead Coalfire's talent acquisition strategy, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, employee engagement efforts, and organizational culture development.

With over two decades of experience in the technology and consulting industry, Camie Shelmire has held key leadership positions and led transformative initiatives in renowned organizations. Her extensive background includes serving as chief people officer at Brillio, chief client officer at high-tech engineering firms Aricent and Altran, chief people officer at Altran, and CPO and Executive Vice President at Capgemini. Throughout her career, Camie has demonstrated a distinguished track record of shaping talent strategies to enhance client experience, drive business outcomes, and fuel organizational growth. In addition to her talent organizational expertise, Camie's background includes go-to-market strategy, post-acquisition integration, corporate social responsibility, and 12 years of consultancy at KPMG.

Tom McAndrew, chief executive officer of Coalfire, conveyed his excitement about this impactful addition to the leadership team, stating, "We are delighted to have Camie Shelmire join the Coalfire team. Camie brings invaluable experience infusing people operations with strategic business savvy to drive culture and support scalability. I look forward to working with her as we shape Coalfire's bright future together."

In her statement, Camie Shelmire shared her excitement about joining Coalfire, stating "Coalfire is one of the most respected and trusted cybersecurity firms in the world, well positioned to rapidly scale in service to its clients and partners. Its investment in attracting and developing the best cyber talent is reflected in its many industry recognitions. I'm thrilled to join the company at this pivotal moment in its growth trajectory."

Recognized as a Top Workplace nationally and in the Cybersecurity industry, Coalfire has doubled its workforce over the past few years, now boasting a global team of over 1,000 employees.

