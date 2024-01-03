Coalfire Welcomes Camie Shelmire as Chief People Officer

News provided by

Coalfire

03 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Technology and consulting industry veteran to drive talent strategy and growth

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, an industry-leading cybersecurity services and solutions company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Camie Shelmire as its new Chief People Officer. In this pivotal role, Camie will spearhead Coalfire's talent acquisition strategy, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, employee engagement efforts, and organizational culture development.

With over two decades of experience in the technology and consulting industry, Camie Shelmire has held key leadership positions and led transformative initiatives in renowned organizations. Her extensive background includes serving as chief people officer at Brillio, chief client officer at high-tech engineering firms Aricent and Altran, chief people officer at Altran, and CPO and Executive Vice President at Capgemini. Throughout her career, Camie has demonstrated a distinguished track record of shaping talent strategies to enhance client experience, drive business outcomes, and fuel organizational growth. In addition to her talent organizational expertise, Camie's background includes go-to-market strategy, post-acquisition integration, corporate social responsibility, and 12 years of consultancy at KPMG.

Tom McAndrew, chief executive officer of Coalfire, conveyed his excitement about this impactful addition to the leadership team, stating, "We are delighted to have Camie Shelmire join the Coalfire team. Camie brings invaluable experience infusing people operations with strategic business savvy to drive culture and support scalability. I look forward to working with her as we shape Coalfire's bright future together." 

In her statement, Camie Shelmire shared her excitement about joining Coalfire, stating "Coalfire is one of the most respected and trusted cybersecurity firms in the world, well positioned to rapidly scale in service to its clients and partners. Its investment in attracting and developing the best cyber talent is reflected in its many industry recognitions. I'm thrilled to join the company at this pivotal moment in its growth trajectory."

Recognized as a Top Workplace nationally and in the Cybersecurity industry, Coalfire has doubled its workforce over the past few years, now boasting a global team of over 1,000 employees.

About Coalfire

Coalfire, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a global leader in cybersecurity services and solutions. The company offers cutting-edge offensive security, advisory, and compliance services, as well as develops technology platforms that automate defenses against security threats for the world's leading enterprises, cloud providers, and SaaS companies. Coalfire is the foremost provider of FedRAMP assessments and penetration testing services in the United States.

For more information, please visit Coalfire.com.

Media Contact

Email: [email protected]
Phone: 212.239.8594

SOURCE Coalfire

Also from this source

Coalfire Appoints Tom Galizia as President

Coalfire Appoints Tom Galizia as President

Coalfire, an industry-leading cybersecurity services and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Tom Galizia as president. This new...
Coalfire Welcomes Ashley Hart as Chief Marketing Officer

Coalfire Welcomes Ashley Hart as Chief Marketing Officer

Coalfire, an industry-leading cybersecurity services and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Ashley Hart as chief marketing officer....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.