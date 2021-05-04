Coalfire Achieves ISO 20000-1 And ISO 22301 Accreditation

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire ISO, the conformity assessment body arm of Coalfire, has received ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 ("ISO 20000-1") and ISO 22301:2019 ("ISO 22301") accreditation through the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB). The certification body now has the ability to issue accredited certifications for service management system (SMS) and business continuity management system (BCMS) scopes.

Coalfire ISO was awarded ISO 20000-1 accreditation via the ANAB on February 24, 2021 followed by a second accreditation for the issuance of certifications to ISO 22301 on April 27, 2021.

The ability to perform audits for these management system standards rounds out a large suite of certification body services that includes ISO 27001 for information security management system (ISMS), ISO 27701 for privacy information management system (PIMS), and ISO 9001 for quality management system (QMS) within the information technology sector as well as Level 2 certification services for the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) Security Trust Assurance and Risk (STAR) program.

"The pandemic, civil unrest, labor disputes, power outages, and rising cybercrime have forced organizations to revisit controls that keep their services online," said David Forman, VP, privacy and international assurance. "These service providers are becoming increasingly compelled to further invest in business continuity and disaster recovery planning strategies to assure their customers, suppliers, and stakeholders that they can handle common disruptions and attacks to their infrastructure. Customer demand is on the rise for consistent, secure providers, and Coalfire is committed to assuring our clients' abilities to continue IT operations and deliver managed services to their customers."



ISO 20000-1 has grown in relevancy as it combines the best practices of other SMS methodologies like DevOps, Lean, and Agile into a process that improves over time from lessons learned and feedback from its users.

For ISO 22301, the standard has become a popular reference for organizations attempting to build on secure foundations related to the availability or "uptime" of services. Especially in cloud environments, monitoring against threats and vulnerabilities requires around-the-clock attention and risk mitigation strategies that must consistently expand or quickly be rendered ineffective.

According to The ISO Survey, which tracks the number of certificates issued by accredited certification bodies annually, there were over 6,000 active certificates against ISO 20000-1 and 1,500 active certificates issued for ISO 22301 worldwide as of December 31, 2019. The overwhelming majority of demand for these third-party certification schemes is attributed to the information technology sector, which is one of 39 industry classifications reported on by the survey.

"The achievement of this expansion of accreditation emphasizes a maturity milestone for the certification body at Coalfire," said Jimmy Dilz, principal, privacy and international assurance at Coalfire. "Our organization now has broad, accredited capabilities to service almost any common certification request from our customers that primarily associate with the cloud and technology services sectors. The certification body staff has excelled at developing and maintaining the requisite skill sets for the effective auditing of scopes against this highly technical suite of management system standards."

About Coalfire ISO

As the certification arm of Coalfire, Coalfire ISO provides audit and certification services to public and private sector organizations worldwide. Coalfire ISO is an accredited certification body of management systems registered with both the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) and the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS). CoalfireISO.com.

