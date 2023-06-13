Coalfire and AWS Enter Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Drive Growth of Service Providers

News provided by

Coalfire

13 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Cybersecurity cloud collaboration accelerates go-to-market opportunities for providers serving public sector and commercial markets

ANAHEIM, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Amazon Web Services re:Inforce Conference today, cyber pioneer Coalfire and AWS announced a three-year strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) to enable customers to quickly enter and scale new business opportunities in today's compliance-driven federal marketplace and regulated industry sectors.

Through Coalfire's compliance and penetration testing solutions, the partnership focuses on:

  • Enabling compliance certifications and offering automated compliance capabilities to AWS clients working within FedRAMP, CMMC, HITRUST, PCI, and StateRAMP environments.
  • Providing tech-enabled penetration testing and risk remediation services.
  • Expanding international opportunities for cloud software providers by helping them meet the increasingly complex patchwork of international compliance requirements.

"Service providers selling into government agencies and private companies need to get to market faster by building out secure, compliant environments," said Amy Belcher, director of worldwide ISV sales and go-to-market strategy for AWS. "Our partnership with Coalfire ensures that applications running on AWS cloud infrastructure meet evolving and complex regulatory requirements efficiently and can leverage continuous security testing and remediation services to reduce risk."

The AWS/Coalfire collaboration agreement:

  • Includes mutual investments in market development and strategic proof-of-concept projects.
  • Makes available Coalfire's Compliance Essentials platform, automated penetration testing, and additional best-practice advisory and assessment services to AWS customers through the AWS Marketplace.

"This agreement represents a major milestone in Coalfire's long-standing relationship with AWS," said Jeff Rector, head of worldwide channels and partnerships at Coalfire. "Together, we developed the first FedRAMP ATO program for AWS and their clients, helping them build the original shared responsibility model that now sets the pace for security-first cloud operations. Over the years, our collaboration has enabled a flood of software service providers to deploy and scale FedRAMP environments and other frameworks on the AWS cloud. With this partnership, we look forward to keeping government and mission-critical industries secure and compliant across today's expanding security standards."

In Coalfire's 2023 Compliance Report released in April, 83 percent of enterprise security executives said they are now impacted by mandatory data protection requirements, and nearly 70 percent manage at least six frameworks. Despite accelerated standards adoption, the report warned that a significant number of organizations working in complex cloud environments remain underprepared for the impending revisions, transitions, and deadlines now sweeping across the regulatory landscape. Through this partnership, AWS and Coalfire provide technology platforms and services to streamline compliance and testing efforts that drive positive Returns on Security Investment (ROSI) and measurable productivity gains.

"We appreciate the trust and traction between Coalfire and AWS and are excited to enter this next chapter in cyber maturity with AWS to accelerate go-to-market opportunities for our mutual customers," said Coalfire CEO Tom McAndrew.

About Coalfire

The world's leading organizations – including the top five cloud service providers and leaders in financial services, healthcare, and retail – trust Coalfire to elevate their cyber programs and secure the future of their business. Number one in compliance, FedRAMP®, and cloud penetration testing, Coalfire is the world's largest firm dedicated to cybersecurity services, providing unparalleled technology-enabled professional and managed services. To learn more, visit Coalfire.com.

For media inquiries:   
Mike Gallo   
973-715-8833 
[email protected]

SOURCE Coalfire

