Coalfire announces HITRUST Accelerator with AWS Security Assurances Services (AWS SAS)

Organizations who attempt to prepare for HITRUST certification internally without the help of an experienced external assessor may have timelines in excess of 2 years to achieve HITRUST Certification. The HITRUST Accelerator program uses a three-step process that provides end-to-end support of an organization's preparation, remediation, and HITRUST Validation. This integrated approach enables Coalfire and AWS SAS to quickly identify compliance gaps, assist with technical remediation, simplify document creation, and expedite the Validated Assessment. By accelerating HITRUST Validation, customers will be able to offer significant assurances over their security and privacy controls, which enables them to focus on innovation and driving adoption.

"Coalfire and AWS SAS share an obsession in creating innovative solutions that maximize customer success," says Jeff Rector, Global Engagement at Coalfire. "This passion and collaboration resulted in a program that helps our mutual customers prepare, remediate, and validate against the HITRUST CSF. By taking industry leaders in cloud security and HITRUST, we aim to revolutionize the way that organizations approach and maintain compliance. This has been a long time coming and we are absolutely thrilled to be launching this program with the AWS SAS team."

The customer journey is accelerated via three tailored workstreams that are designed to:

Prepare the customer for HITRUST Validation by thoroughly defining the technical systems and boundary, conducting a thorough gap assessment, and developing fully customized policies and procedures designed to be HITRUST compliant. Reduce remediation efforts and time to 12 WEEKS in most instances, using automated compliance-as-code packages, 30 days of expert AWS technical guidance and security engineering services, and hands-on AWS support configuring AWS services., and to fast-track the collection of evidence ahead of the Validated Assessment to minimize burden and audit fatigue on compliance teams. Validate the environment with confidence, including end-to-end support during HITRUST QA, Corrective Action Plan creation, and report finalization.

About Coalfire

Leading technology infrastructure providers, SaaS companies, and enterprises – including the top-five cloud service providers and eight of the top-10 SaaS organizations – rely on Coalfire to strengthen their security posture and secure their digital transformations. As one of the largest firms dedicated to cybersecurity, Coalfire delivers a comprehensive suite of advisory and managed services, spanning cyber strategy and risk, cloud security, threat and vulnerability management, application security, privacy, and compliance management. A proven leader in cybersecurity for the past 20 years, Coalfire combines extensive cloud expertise, advanced technology, and innovative approaches that fuel success.

For more information, visit www.coalfire.com.

