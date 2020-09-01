Coalfire Appointed to PCI Standards Roundtable

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, a provider of cybersecurity advisory and assessment services, today announced it has been appointed to its second term on the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council's (PCI SSC) Global Executive Assessor Roundtable (GEAR).

"The Roundtable represents a unique industry collaboration that is working to establish next-generation payment security standards," said Andy Barratt, managing principal, payments assurance, Coalfire. "With Coalfire's expertise in hyper-scale cloud technologies, and with the dramatic acceleration of online commerce, we look forward to contributing our cross-industry experience and global insights to the historic changes on the horizon, and a new era in improved consumer data protection."

PCI's GEAR has expanded to 28 participating companies. With its nine newest members, the Roundtable will continue to incorporate feedback from experienced Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) companies at the forefront of standards development. Coalfire is the GEAR's largest pure-play security consultant and is the market leader supporting the adoption of the PCI standards across all major public cloud providers.

"Expanding the Roundtable gives us active representation from every corner of the globe from an assessor perspective," said PCI SSC Executive Director Lance J. Johnson in a separate news release. "Assessors are critical in assisting the Council with our effort to improve and evolve payment data security."

As one of the founding GEAR members, Coalfire was the first firm accredited by the PCI SSC to perform assessment certifications within the new Software Security Framework/Secure Software Lifecycle standard, and recently completed the industry's first qualified assessment within SSF/SLC.

About the PCI Security Standards Council

The PCI Security Standards Council leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing industry-driven, flexible and effective data security standards and programs that help businesses detect, mitigate and prevent cyberattacks and breaches. Connect with the PCI SSC on LinkedIn. Join the conversation on Twitter @PCISSC . Subscribe to the PCI Perspectives Blog .

About Coalfire

Coalfire is the trusted cybersecurity advisor that helps private and public sector organizations avert threats, close gaps and effectively manage risk. By providing independent and tailored advice, assessments, technical testing and cyber engineering services, we help clients develop scalable programs that improve their security posture, achieve their business objectives and fuel their continued success. Coalfire has been a cybersecurity thought leader for nearly 20 years and has offices throughout the United States and Europe.

