Coalfire Appoints Michael J. Sullivan To Board

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cybersecurity firm Coalfire has named Michael J. Sullivan to its board of directors. Sullivan is a seasoned financial executive with more than 35-years' experience at the C-level of billion-dollar corporations, and in board directorship positions with companies including enterprise identity leader SailPoint (where he chairs the audit committee and sits on the cybersecurity committee); SCRAM Systems (where he served as chairman until the time of its sale); as well as private equity-backed insurance systems backbone Vertafore, and IT services provider SNL Financial.

"As we celebrate 20 years leading the cybersecurity industry in compliance, consulting, and managed services, we're looking ahead at the tremendous growth potential that the future holds for Coalfire," said CEO Tom McAndrew. "With his combined experience as an operationally focused CFO, his stellar M&A track record, and public and private company background, in Mike we've found a director who can support our high growth trajectory. His skillset is perfectly aligned to enhance our leadership position in cybersecurity solutions, and it's an honor to welcome him to the Coalfire board of directors."

Previously, as CFO of Ping Identity, Sullivan spearheaded the company's evolution from software startup to the high-growth, recurring revenue engine for enterprise identity SaaS platform that it is today. He led Ping through business model transition, hyper-growth revenue cycles, and a complex IPO preparation path which culminated in the successful sale to Vista Equity Partners in 2016.

As EVP and CFO of IHS (now IHS Markit) Sullivan led the company through turnaround, IPO, then six years of growth with more than 30 acquisitions that increased market capitalization by over 500% to $47.5 billion-plus.

"My passion is the relentless pursuit of excellence, and always striving for that optimal balance between culture and performance," said Sullivan. "I've found this shared value with Coalfire, and I'm looking forward to connecting people, processes, and technologies to achieve business success together."

Sullivan has previous experience with Coors Brewing, and prior to that with Price Waterhouse, where he was involved in dozens of international mergers and acquisitions. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and accounting from the University of Iowa, is a frequent speaker, and maintains a lifetime, worldwide network of analyst, investor, and banker relationships.

