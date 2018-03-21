Coalfire Appoints New CEO Tom McAndrew

McAndrew has held key leadership roles at Coalfire since he joined the company in 2006, most recently as chief operating officer. His experience leading teams in Sales, Service Delivery and Technical Testing, as well as providing general oversight on operations, including financial, human resources and marketing initiatives, position him to be a highly effective CEO in further expanding Coalfire's market leadership in cyber security and risk advisory services.

McAndrew will focus his teams on developing trusted partnerships with both commercial and federal customers and continuing to be cybersecurity thought leaders for our clients as they increasingly leverage the cloud, smart systems, and other technologies to transform their businesses. McAndrew will also continue to evaluate and pursue both organic and inorganic growth opportunities.

"I want to sincerely thank Larry Jones for his many years of leadership, his tireless dedication to Coalfire's customers and his success in laying the foundation for the company's continued growth," said McAndrew. "I'm excited to take Coalfire to the next level and will continue to build on our positive growth, propelling the business to a higher level of market awareness and leadership in cybersecurity."

"I'm very pleased with Coalfire's current market position, our growing leadership in the cybersecurity industry and the customer confidence we've achieved," said Jones. "Tom McAndrew's broad knowledge base, expertise and deep familiarity with Coalfire's people, customers and business position him perfectly to take the reins. I have every confidence that he will continue our positive momentum."

Coalfire is the cybersecurity advisor that helps private and public-sector organizations avert threats, close gaps and effectively manage risk. By providing independent and tailored advice, assessments, technical testing and cyber engineering services, we help clients develop scalable programs that improve their security posture, achieve their business objectives, and fuel their continued success. Coalfire has been a cybersecurity thought leader for more than 16 years and has offices throughout the United States and Europe.

