Coalfire Appoints Tech Power Players Akbari And Rueda To Board Of Directors

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, a provider of cybersecurity advisory and assessment services, today announces two additions to its board of directors – Dr. Homaira Akbari as Board Advisor and Jesús Rueda as a Director.

Dr. Homaira Akbari is President and CEO of AKnowledge Partners LLC, a global advisory firm providing high-impact consultative strategies, solutions and advice to the world's leading executives, Fortune 1000 companies and private equity firms on leveraging technology for business performance. In addition to her past work with many for-profit and not-for-profit boards, Akbari is currently a board member of Banco Santander, Landstar System, Inc., and Temenos AG, and she serves as a non-executive board chairman of WorkFusion.

Based in London, Jesús Rueda is a Vice President at Apax Partners. He joined Apax in 2015 and has been involved in key deals including Inmarsat, Grupo Engineering, Syneron Candela, ThoughtWorks and Trade Me. Prior to joining Apax, Jesús was a consultant at McKinsey & Company in their Madrid office, where he focused on Corporate Finance and Strategy across a variety of industries.

"We're excited to have Homaira and Jesús join our board during this time of extraordinary growth of Coalfire's industry-leading commercial services," said CEO Tom McAndrew. "Homaira brings a deep knowledge of how enterprises buy and use technology, including cyber security solutions, and Jesús offers expertise in corporate strategy that Coalfire will leverage."

"Coalfire has a proven track record helping organizations migrate and maintain their security in the cloud. Formulating proper cyber architectures is essential for organizations now more than ever, given the proliferation of products in the market today," said Akbari. "I look forward to joining the team and helping organizations deploy secure and compliant security infrastructures as part of their digital transformation."

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Coalfire team," said Rueda. "The firm is positioned to grow and continue to lead in helping cloud service providers address their toughest cyber challenges. I'm excited to support Coalfire's ongoing commitment to expand their services portfolio and lead in the automation of cyber services."

About Coalfire

Coalfire is the trusted cybersecurity advisor that helps private and public sector organizations avert threats, close gaps and effectively manage risk. By providing independent and tailored advice, assessments, technical testing and cyber engineering services, we help clients develop scalable programs that improve their security posture, achieve their business objectives and fuel their continued success. Coalfire has been a cybersecurity thought leader for nearly 20 years and has offices throughout the United States and Europe. For more information, visit www.coalfire.com.

For media inquiries:

Mike Gallo

(212) 239-8594

[email protected]

SOURCE Coalfire

Related Links

http://www.coalfire.com

