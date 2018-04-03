Coalfire Assesses Google Cloud Platform for FedRAMP JAB Authorization

Google Cloud Platform is a suite of cloud computing products, including computing, networking, storage, big data, machine learning, identity, security, management, and development tools that runs on Google's global infrastructure. Through Coalfire's comprehensive technical testing and examination process, Google Cloud Platform achieved a recommendation that the FedRAMP Joint Authorization Board (JAB) issue a Provisional Authority to Operate (P-ATO) to the platform and 49 of its associated products.

"Coalfire is proud to have been the assessor for Google to achieve this landmark authorization," said Matt Houy Director, FedRAMP & Authorization Services for Coalfire. "Google Cloud Platform customers can be confident that Google Cloud Infrastructure and authorized Google products have been properly validated to meet all of the necessary security requirements for FedRAMP."

FedRAMP is a national, government-wide program that offers a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. Benefits of this authorization include access to the resources and expertise of the FedRAMP JAB, which includes representatives from the General Services Administration (GSA), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).

Coalfire is the leading FedRAMP Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) in the industry, providing FedRAMP advisory or assessment services for CSPs that are interested in expanding into government markets.

About Coalfire

Coalfire is the cybersecurity advisor that helps private and public-sector organizations avert threats, close gaps and effectively manage risk. By providing independent and tailored advice, assessments, technical testing and cyber engineering services, we help clients develop scalable programs that improve their security posture, achieve their business objectives and fuel their continued success. Coalfire has been a cybersecurity thought leader for more than 16 years, and has offices throughout the United States and Europe.

For more information, visit Coalfire.com.

