Coalfire Establishes Chief Product Officer Position

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global security pioneer Coalfire has established a new C-level leadership position with the appointment of Vineet Seth as chief product officer. The move supports the company's expanding focus on solutions that deliver real-time insights and product enabled approaches to drive efficiency and reduce risk.

"We're elevating development of security and compliance automation solutions to the top of our chain of command," said CEO Tom McAndrew. "Vineet is a visionary leader and force multiplier who can transform the way application development, testing, compliance, and risk management are performed for our clients."

Seth has extensive business leadership, product development, and cybersecurity strategy experience spanning decades with companies including SAP, RSA and most recently as vice president of product for cyber ratings company, BitSight. His background includes building and leading multiple market leading cloud platforms and strategic partnerships for accelerated business growth. The new position, and the caliber of the appointment, illustrate Coalfire's commitment to continue to provide leading technology platforms and build upon existing solutions that support compliance, scanning, penetration testing, and ASM (Attack Surface Management).

"Coalfire is a leading solutions provider at the forefront of cybersecurity market expansion," said Seth. "I'm thrilled to be part of this team, and to provide our customers more options for on-demand, 'security-first' solutions and managed services."

Seth earned his Master of Science degree in Manufacturing Engineering from Boston University and a technical degree in Manufacturing Sciences and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. In his new role as CPO, Seth will oversee an expansion of a high performing team of more than 100 product managers, engineers, developers, architects, and client success staff in offices around the world.

"Vineet has proven himself to be one of the industry's top cyber product strategists and joins Coalfire at a pivotal moment in our history," said Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Patrick Kehoe. "It's an honor to have him on the leadership team as we continue to leverage software innovation across our solution portfolio."

About Coalfire

Leading cloud infrastructure providers, SaaS providers, and enterprises turn to Coalfire for help solving their toughest cybersecurity problems. Through the combination of extensive cloud expertise, technology, and innovative and holistic approaches, Coalfire empowers clients to achieve their business objectives, use security and compliance to their advantage, and fuel their continued success. Coalfire has been a cybersecurity thought leader for 20 years and has offices throughout the United States and Europe. For more information, visit www.coalfire.com.

