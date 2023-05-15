Coalfire Federal Builds Next-Level Leadership

#1 Cybersecurity Compliance, Advisory and Testing Firm Bolsters Executive Team with Williams Hire

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire Federal has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Amy Williams, Ph.D., as Vice President of CMMC. Williams joins Coalfire from her senior directorship at BlueVoyant where she served as creator and lead of the federal services advisory team.

Williams attributes her success in building CMMC teams to understanding the balance of skill sets needed to respond effectively to unique client needs. "CMMC advisory services are (or should be) very different from CMMC assessment services but both should be performed by dedicated team members who have adequate experience, credentials and organizational guidance. I am thrilled to be at Coalfire Federal, home of the number one FedRAMP Compliance team, to have the opportunity to build the number one CMMC team. I believe we can get there the same way the FedRAMP team did – by ensuring the CMMC team is highly capable, the services match client needs and expectations, and that we are always listening to the client regarding satisfaction with our services."

Williams is a CMMC-PA, PI, CCP and CCA pending the assessment requirements in addition to a PhD and CISSP. In earlier roles, Williams served as VP of Cybersecurity for Unlimited Technologies where she built a cyber consulting practice and managed an IT Managed Services group. She was also Director of Cyber for the New York Citizens Crime Commission where she launched and managed an alliance with the FBI's Cyber Division.

"The government's move to the cloud and compliance transformation are driving cyber maturity and best practices throughout federal agencies, the Defense Industrial Base, and the entire economy," said Coalfire Federal President Bill Malone. "Government and commercial enterprise security programs need Coalfire's next-level strategy, comprehensive compliance vision, and mission-critical leadership that Williams brings to the table."

Coalfire recently reported 2022 milestones as the security industry's number one leader in FedRAMP, compliance, penetration testing, and diversified managed services, along with recognition as a top-workplace promoting women, minorities, and veterans.

"With the advent of CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification), the Biden Administration's National Cyber Strategy, and historic revisions recently passed in the FedRAMP Authorization Act, the entire federal branch is legislatively and financially motivated to modernize quickly," commented Malone. "The stakes are high, and commercial trade secrets and defense intelligence data are at critical risk. Regulators are using everything from compliance to law enforcement to manage the expanding attack surface that persists from nation-state bad actors, vulnerable supply chains, and continued reliance on legacy systems."

About Coalfire Federal

Coalfire Federal has 20 years of experience providing cybersecurity services to a wide range of Federal agencies and commercial organizations enabling and protecting their missions with its strategic cybersecurity risk management and compliance services expertise. Coalfire Federal is the leading FedRAMP 3PAO and one of the first CMMC C3PAOs. To learn more about Coalfire Federal and how it can help your organization protect the mission, contact us at [email protected] or visit coalfirefederal.com.

