Coalfire Federal Wins US Patent Office Cyber Contract

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire Federal, a pure-play government cybersecurity advisory services and assessment firm, today announced it has been awarded the United States Patent and Trademark Office cybersecurity support services contract. The 3-year, $29 million agreement covers all systems within the USPTO enterprise IT environment.

In partnership with global technology services firm Jacobs, the Coalfire Federal team will focus on managing and improving the USPTO's organizational cybersecurity performance, particularly in the areas of penetration testing and FedRAMP critical to the USPTO mission.

"It's an honor and tremendous opportunity to provide cybersecurity services to the USPTO," said Coalfire Federal President Bill Malone, who was recently named a top cybersecurity executive to watch by WashingtonExec. "Our mission-critical focus and collaborative approach will support USPTO's efforts in securing information systems and protecting US intellectual property rights, a critical component of American economic success. We look forward to working with Jacobs and supporting the USPTO cybersecurity strategy."

The team will also provide risk management framework, technical and administrative support, continuous monitoring, vulnerability assessment, threat analytics, and security engineering for the USPTO workforce.

About Coalfire Federal

Coalfire Federal, a wholly owned subsidiary of Coalfire Systems, is a U.S. company with offices in Reston, Virginia, and Columbia, Maryland. Coalfire Federal has nearly 20 years' experience providing cybersecurity services to a wide range of government organizations enabling and protecting their mission-specific cyber objectives. The team offers a full spectrum of cybersecurity services including cyber program management and operations, technical security assessments, cyber automation, engineering, and orchestration, and security compliance and advisory services. For more information, visit: www.coalfirefederal.com.

About Coalfire

Coalfire is the trusted cybersecurity advisor that helps private and public sector organizations avert threats, close gaps and effectively manage risk. By providing independent and tailored advice, assessments, technical testing and cyber engineering services, we help clients develop scalable programs that improve their security posture, achieve their business objectives and fuel their continued success. Coalfire has been a cybersecurity thought leader for nearly 20 years and has offices throughout the United States and Europe. For more information, visit www.coalfire.com.

For media inquiries:

Mike Gallo

(212) 239-8594

[email protected]

SOURCE Coalfire

Related Links

http://www.coalfire.com

