Coalfire Named 2023 SC Awards Finalist for Best Vulnerability Management Solution

Cyber pioneer honored for innovative Ransomware Simulation-as-a-Service

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire is honored to announce its recognition as a finalist in the 2023 SC Awards from CyberRisk Alliance and SC Media for its innovation in vulnerability management. This achievement comes on the heels of three recent award wins from CyberDefense Magazine, showcasing Coalfire's powerhouse vulnerability management and pen testing capabilities.

In its 26th year, the 2023 SC Awards program was judged by a panel of experts from a wide range of industry sectors. The judges assessed hundreds of award submissions and named Coalfire as one of five finalists in the "Best Vulnerability Management Solution" category for its new Ransomware Simulation-as-a-Service (RSaaS) solution.

Coalfire's RSaaS provides customers the unique opportunity to proactively test the readiness of their cybersecurity programs through real-world simulation that's customizable to meet specific market parameters.

"With the continued surge of ransomware threats, RSaaS is our response to allow a safe inspection for organizations to test its ability to defend and respond," said Executive Vice President of Coalfire, Mark Carney. "This recognition highlights our acute ability to listen to the market and bring our unique combination of talent and technology to become the industry leader in vulnerability management."

Coalfire's RSaaS offering is one of the first of its kind and is packaged with the firm's broader red team services. The solution incorporates multiple scenario-based exercises to mimic the tactics and techniques used by real-world ransomware adversaries. Outcomes provide customers with valuable insights into improvements in its defense and response capabilities, increasing business resiliency.

"Our mission is to evaluate and prove the effectiveness of enterprise security operations," said Carney. "The RSaaS simulator and our overall red team services enable organizations to optimize and refine its defense in depth strategy."

As the market leader in cloud penetration testing, Coalfire has accumulated one of the fastest-growing and most experienced global pen test teams capable of carrying out customized adversarial emulations for the world's largest organizations.

To learn more about Coalfire's penetration testing services, visit www.coalfire.com/solutions/penetration-tests.

About Coalfire

The world's leading organizations – including the top five cloud service providers and leaders in financial services, healthcare, and retail – trust Coalfire to elevate their cyber programs and secure the future of their business. Number one in compliance, FedRAMP®, and cloud penetration testing, Coalfire is the world's largest firm dedicated to cybersecurity services, providing unparalleled technology-enabled professional and managed services. To learn more, visit Coalfire.com.

