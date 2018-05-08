Coalfire Named a 'Top Workplace' in Colorado by The Denver Post

The annual Top Workplaces list recognizes the best companies to work for in the Denver area and is based solely on employee feedback compiled by Energage, LLC., a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The survey focuses on various aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution and employee connection.

"Cybersecurity is an exciting and high-growth industry. It is our priority to make Coalfire a great place to learn and work," added Jones. "People are the foundation of our business and we are passionate about empowering employees to have a positive impact on our industry, clients and our culture."

About Coalfire

Coalfire is the cybersecurity advisor that helps private and public-sector organizations avert threats, close gaps and effectively manage risk. By providing independent and tailored advice, assessments, technical testing and cyber engineering services, we help clients develop scalable programs that improve their security posture, achieve their business objectives, and fuel their continued success. Coalfire has been a cybersecurity thought leader for more than 16 years and has offices throughout the United States and Europe.

