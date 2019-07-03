Coalfire Rated a Top Workplace in Both Seattle and Washington, D.C.

WESTMINSTER, Colo., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, a trusted provider of cybersecurity advisory and assessment services, announced today that the company has been named a Top Workplace in both Seattle, Wash. and Washington, D.C. for 2019. Coalfire placed 9th in Seattle Business Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For list and placed 33rd in The Washington Post's Top Workplaces 2019 list. The company was also recognized as a Top Workplace in the Denver area in May.

"It is an honor to be named a Top Workplace in both Seattle and Washington, D.C.," said Leslie Jones, Chief Human Resources Officer at Coalfire. "We are intentional about creating an exceptional employee experience. I'm proud our employees see us as an employer of choice in a highly competitive market."

Seattle Business magazine celebrated its 30th annual 100 Best Companies to Work For at an awards dinner on June 20 at the Washington State Convention Center. Companies were honored in four categories: small, mid-size, large and headquartered outside Washington. Companies made the list based on the scores of confidential surveys that asked employees to report on 10 categories: corporate culture, executive leadership, responsibility and decision-making, benefits, workplace environment, communication, training and education, hiring and retention, performance standards, and rewards and recognition. The highest scores earned by companies across all 10 categories determined who made the list.

The Washington Post's annual Top Workplaces list recognizes the best companies to work for in the D.C. area and is based solely on employee feedback compiled by Energage, LLC., a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The survey focuses on various aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution and employee connection. The Washington Post hosted an awards ceremony on Thursday, June 20 to recognize the top-ranked companies.

About Coalfire

Coalfire is the trusted cybersecurity advisor that helps private and public-sector organizations avert threats, close gaps and effectively manage risk. By providing independent and tailored advice, assessments, technical testing and cyber engineering services, we help clients develop scalable programs that improve their security posture, achieve their business objectives and fuel their continued success. Coalfire has been a cybersecurity thought leader for nearly 20 years and has offices throughout the United States and Europe.

For more information, visit Coalfire.com.

Press Contact:

Mike Gallo

For Coalfire

212-239-8594

Luminacoalfire@luminapr.com

SOURCE Coalfire

Related Links

https://www.coalfire.com/

