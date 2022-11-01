Coalfire Recipient of Black Unicorn Award, 11 Additional Awards in 2022

Champion of workplace culture, DE&I, and leadership in cybersecurity

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, the largest global cybersecurity firm, today announced that it is a winner of Cyber Defense Magazine's prestigious Black Unicorn Award, which acknowledges cybersecurity companies with the potential to reach a $1 billion market value as determined by private or public investment. This accolade joins 11 other awards Coalfire won in 2022, exemplifying the company's exceptional individuals, outstanding workplace culture, and numerous achievements.

"We're pleased to name Coalfire as a winner among a small, elite group of cybersecurity industry leaders in our annual Black Unicorn awards," said judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of AllegisCyber, Dino Boukouris of Momentum Cyber, and Gary Miliefsky of Cyber Defense Media Group.

The award win comes on the heels of Coalfire's distinction as one of Consulting Magazine's Fasting Growing Firms of 2022. This accelerated growth is attributed to the firm's expanded offensive security offerings, increased female representation in leadership, and extended market leadership in FedRAMP and compliance. This year, Coalfire launched Compliance Essentials, the industry's most advanced automated compliance management solution. In addition, Coalfire's CEO Tom McAndrew was named a "CEO of the Year" silver winner in the 2022 Globee CEO of the Year Awards for his significant contributions to the company and the broader cybersecurity industry.

Dedicated to closing the gender gap in cybersecurity, Coalfire was named a "Grand Winner" in the 2022 Globee Women in Business Awards. The awards program honored Coalfire trailblazers Michi Everett, Adriana Rodriguez, Lenee Fisher, and Megan Howard for their excellence in mentorship, leadership, and diversity and inclusion. Most are members of Coalfire's employee resource group, RISE, which provides mentorship and career development resources to women in cybersecurity.

In the last 12 months, Coalfire expanded employee benefits for mental health, healthcare, compensation, and more, receiving numerous accolades in the Compensation, DE&I, and Remote Work categories. The company also created new employee resource groups to offer employees a supportive community, and initiated wellness and fitness challenges to support employees' physical and mental well-being. The achievements include:

Three Energage Culture Excellence Awards: Compensation & Benefits, Innovation, and Work-Life Flexibility

Energage Top Workplace USA

Energage Top Workplace Atlanta

Energage Top Workplace Technology Industry

Consulting Magazine's Best Firms to Work For

Best Firms to Work For Most Loved Workplace

Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award

"We are honored to be recognized by these award programs for our continued focus on providing superior security solutions and for our commitment to creating a workplace that fosters work-life balance, professional development, and diversity and inclusion," said Coalfire's CEO Tom McAndrew.

