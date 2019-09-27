­Coalfire Recognized as a "Best Firm to Work for" by Consulting Magazine

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire , a provider of cybersecurity advisory and assessment services, announced today that it has been named to Consulting magazine's Best Firms to Work For list. Winners were selected based on survey responses of employees who rated their workplace satisfaction across five categories: culture, career development, client engagement, compensation and benefits, and firm leadership.

Coalfire's inclusion on the list speaks to their culture of innovation and strong sense of community. In the survey, Coalfire excelled in the areas of work/life balance and leadership.

"Our culture is built on empowering our employees with the resources, flexibility and autonomy to do their jobs. We provide generous flexible time off and actually encourage employees to take advantage of this benefit," said Tom McAndrew, CEO of Coalfire. "We have also seen a surge in positive culture growth through shared passions and interests. We do important and challenging work, and I think flexibility, autonomy and knowing we are making the world a safer place helps to keep morale high."

Over the next 12 months, McAndrew is focused on driving continued growth. "We have one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity teams in the world, and we don't see it slowing down anytime soon. Taking care of our clients' cybersecurity challenges, innovating new services and building a world-class culture are what keeps Coalfire a great place to work."

About Coalfire

Coalfire is the trusted cybersecurity advisor that helps private and public-sector organizations avert threats, close gaps and effectively manage risk. By providing independent and tailored advice, assessments, technical testing and cyber engineering services, we help clients develop scalable programs that improve their security posture, achieve their business objectives and fuel their continued success. Coalfire has been a cybersecurity thought leader for nearly 20 years and has offices throughout the United States and Europe.

For more information, visit Coalfire.com .

SOURCE Coalfire

