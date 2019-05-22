Coalfire Recognized for Marketing Excellence at the Fourteeners, Presented by the Colorado Chapters of the BMA and AMA

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, a trusted provider of cybersecurity advisory and assessment services, announced it received a 2019 Silver Award from the Colorado Chapter of the Business Marketing Association (BMA) and American Marketing Association (AMA) for its submission of their tradeshow booth design, "Coalfire, Cybersecurity in Graffiti," under the Tradeshow category. Coalfire and their creative branding agency, Burns Marketing, received the award at the annual Fourteeners Awards gala Friday, May 10 at the historic Kirk of Highland in Denver, Colo.

The creative booth display was featured at Black Hat in Las Vegas in the summer of 2018, receiving both attendee and media attention. In order to create a gritty but approachable space, the booth backdrop was covered in graffiti (a style that would resonate with the show's demographic), which highlighted words relevant to the cybersecurity market.

"To be truly authentic, we leveraged hand-sprayed graffiti drawn in cybersecurity themes," said Holly Doucette, Senior Manager, Events, Coalfire. "We encouraged interaction with attendees through real-time demos and a 'pick the lock' challenge – the perfect activity for the event audience."

The Fourteeners (formerly the Gold Key Award) is recognized as Colorado's most prestigious competition dedicated solely to marketing excellence. Categories included both B2B- and B2C-focused work. This year saw more than 100 submissions from some of the state's top businesses and agencies. A panel of 12 independent judges from across the country, representing agency and corporate marketing professionals, scored entries in more than 40 categories on objectives, creativity, production and results.

To view a complete list of winners and credits, visit The Fourteeners page.

About Coalfire

Coalfire is the trusted cybersecurity advisor that helps private and public-sector organizations avert threats, close gaps and effectively manage risk. By providing independent and tailored advice, assessments, technical testing and cyber engineering services, we help clients develop scalable programs that improve their security posture, achieve their business objectives and fuel their continued success. Coalfire has been a cybersecurity thought leader for nearly 20 years and has offices throughout the United States and Europe.

For more information, visit Coalfire.com.

About BMA Colorado

Dedicated exclusively to the discipline of business-to-business marketing, the Colorado chapter of the Business Marketing Association (BMA) is the premier organization for marketing professionals in the region. Its membership is comprised of more than 500 business-to-business marketing practitioners employed by the region's leading corporations, agencies, suppliers and small businesses. As one of the largest marketing organizations in the region and the largest BMA chapter in the country, BMA Colorado enriches the professional lives of its members by offering unparalleled opportunities for education, networking and recognition, as well as exclusive access to industry resources and services. To learn more about BMA Colorado, visit www.bmacolorado.org.

About AMA Colorado

For more than 50 years, the Colorado chapter of the American Marketing Association (AMA Colorado) has challenged a community of innovative marketing professionals to think a little differently about what they do – and how they do it. AMA Colorado is focused on making you a better marketer. We do this by delivering the integrated, strategic and tactical knowledge marketers need to be the very best in their field. AMA Colorado is dedicated to providing the best resources for Colorado marketing professionals to innovate, shape and inspire their careers. To learn more about AMA Colorado, visit www.coloradoama.com.

