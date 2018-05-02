Coalfire to Conduct Adaptive Penetration Testing Training at Black Hat USA 2018

In Coalfire's fully operational lab environment, participants will gain hands-on experience in modern attack techniques and learn how to use advanced tactics to force-multiply penetration tests. The first day of the training session will cover effective assessment management, network footprinting, network enumeration, vulnerability identification, gaining access through network exploitation, and password cracking. The second day of the training session will cover network attacks, gaining situational internal awareness, escalation of access, internal lateral movement and impact demonstration.

Coalfire will also train attendees on Icebreaker and CrackMapExec (CME) V4.0, two tools developed by Coalfire Labs R&D team members. Icebreaker is designed to help security professionals automate network attacks against Active Directory from a position inside the network, but outside of Active Directory. Built with stealth in mind, CME helps automate the security assessment of large Active Directory networks.

"We are looking forward to sharing Coalfire's knowledge and expertise by hosting these training sessions at Black Hat," said Mike Weber, Vice President, Coalfire Labs. "For 2018, in addition to delivering the content this highly successful course is known for, we will be augmenting it with some of the new tools our Research and Development team released this year."

Coalfire's team of experts will conduct the two-day training sessions on Aug. 4-5 at Black Hat USA 2018, which will be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. Coalfire will also be exhibiting at booth #1655 to discuss best practices for improving cybersecurity, technical testing, risk management and compliance. For more information on the upcoming training sessions, visit: https://www.blackhat.com/us-18/training/schedule/index.html#adaptive-penetration-testing-9726.

About Coalfire

Coalfire is the cybersecurity advisor that helps private and public-sector organizations avert threats, close gaps, and effectively manage risk. By providing independent and tailored advice, assessments, technical testing, and cyber engineering services, we help clients develop scalable programs that improve their security posture, achieve their business objectives, and fuel their continued success. Coalfire has been a cybersecurity thought leader for more than 16 years and has offices throughout the United States and Europe.

For more information, visit Coalfire.com.

Press Contact:

Mike Gallo

For Coalfire

212-239-8594

Luminacoalfire@luminapr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coalfire-to-conduct-adaptive-penetration-testing-training-at-black-hat-usa-2018-300640896.html

SOURCE Coalfire

Related Links

http://www.coalfire.com

