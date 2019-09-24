Coalfire to Present at (ISC)2 Security Congress

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, a provider of cybersecurity advisory and assessment services, today announced that the company will have a significant thought leader presence at the upcoming (ISC)² Security Congress taking place on October 28th – 30th in Orlando, FL, at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort.

Mike Weber, Vice President of Coalfire Labs, will give a one-hour presentation titled "Hacking the Cloud: Learning the Nuances of Cloud Penetration Testing" on Wednesday, October 30th at 3:00 p.m. ET located in the Northern D+DE Corridor.

The presentation will give an insightful look into the unique nuances and special considerations for cloud penetration testing. He will examine what's most important when planning cloud penetration tests, the restrictions imposed by major cloud providers, and the tactics, techniques and procedures found to be the most effective in cloud penetration testing.

Key takeaways from the presentation will include:

Why you should penetration test the cloud

The differences between traditional and cloud penetration testing

How to develop a solid testing plan and attack vectors

Best practices and lessons learned



In addition to this presentation, Alexander Yawn, Principal Consultant at Coalfire, will present on the topic: "Reducing Audit Fatigue Utilizing Native AWS Services," which will be held in the Northern D+DE Corridor on Monday, October 28th at 3:15 p.m. ET. The session will provide an overview and demonstration of the services that can be used to reduce audit fatigue and evidence collection during cybersecurity audits.

Michelle Caswell, Principal, Healthcare Assurance at Coalfire, will co-present on the topic: "A Sensible Approach to Reasonable Security Measures under Data Privacy Regulations" on Tuesday, October 29th at 4:15 p.m. ET, located in the Northern E3. The session will focus on how an organization should approach leveraging enterprise-level, reasonable and appropriate safeguards to satisfy a multitude of privacy regulations.

(ISC)² brings together a global community of cybersecurity professionals. The event offers 175+ educational and thought-leadership sessions and fosters collaboration with other forward-thinking companies.

Coalfire is the trusted cybersecurity advisor that helps private and public-sector organizations avert threats, close gaps and effectively manage risk. By providing independent and tailored advice, assessments, technical testing and cyber engineering services, we help clients develop scalable programs that improve their security posture, achieve their business objectives and fuel their continued success. Coalfire has been a cybersecurity thought leader for nearly 20 years and has offices throughout the United States and Europe.

