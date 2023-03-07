COALFIRE'S KAREN LAUGHTON NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT

Global Cybersecurity Pioneer Makes Strides in Promoting Women Leaders



WESTMINSTER, Colo., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire today announced the promotion of Karen Laughton to executive vice president of the company's advisory services division. Laughton was elevated from her previous position as vice president of compliance advisory to the new role, overseeing business-aligned cybersecurity programs, cloud engineering services, and compliance solutions for the world's largest enterprises and government agencies.

"Karen has made a tremendous impact on Coalfire over the past decade," said Coalfire CEO Tom McAndrew. "She is a phenomenal global leader in cloud security who has helped some of the largest companies in the world solve their cybersecurity challenges."

Laughton will be responsible for integrating actionable risk mitigation plans into enterprise security programs and expanding partner relationships with the top cloud service providers (CSPs), governments, and standards organizations.

"In today's volatile economy, security investment is seen as a luxury," said Laughton. "But it shouldn't be treated that way, and instead, be woven into the very fabric of every organization. In this new position, I am thrilled to help our clients solve their toughest cybersecurity challenges and be a true partner in expanding and protecting their businesses in both the private and public sectors through compliance, secure cloud engineering, and risk mitigation within their organizations."

Prior to directing and managing FedRAMP and assurance services for the company, Laughton served as risk management lead with Digital Management, Inc. and CACI Company APG Intel. She previously held cyber advisory and assurance positions with Bank of America, Unisys, and Veris Group (now Coalfire Federal).

"It's great to be part of Coalfire's executive team, which is committed to building a culture of belonging and getting more women, minorities, and veterans engaged in this mission-critical profession of delivering excellent cybersecurity and compliance outcomes for our customers," said Laughton.

Laughton earned her Bachelor of Science from Virginia Tech and serves on its Business Information Technology Advisory Board. Her community service includes volunteer work with the National Charity League and Young Men's Service League. She held a five-year term on the board of the Isabella Santos Foundation, a pediatric cancer non-profit. Laughton holds industry certifications, including Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA).

