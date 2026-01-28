Coalition for Metabolic Health Welcomes Dr. Maya Maroto as Executive Director

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coalition for Metabolic Health is pleased to announce that Dr. Maya Maroto has joined the organization as executive director. Dr. Maroto has more than 20 years of experience in nutrition, health policy, and public affairs.

Dr. Maya Maroto

"Maya has deep expertise in the work required to improve Americans' health through policy, practice, and public awareness," said Jan Ellison Baszucki, co-founder and board chair of the Coalition for Metabolic Health. "We're confident that her leadership will help us advance metabolic health as a national priority and reduce the impact of chronic disease in America."

Dr. Maroto brings experience building and leading cross-sector coalitions, translating science into policy action, and aligning diverse stakeholders around shared goals. She most recently served as vice president at FoodMinds, overseeing strategic initiatives in nutrition, health policy, and organizational planning. She also held senior roles at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, shaping nutrition policy and communications at the national level.

A registered dietitian and certified ketogenic nutrition specialist, Dr. Maroto earned a doctorate in educational leadership at Morgan State University, a master's degree in public health nutrition at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and a bachelor's degree in nutrition and food science at Auburn University.

In her role as executive director, Dr. Maroto will oversee the Coalition's strategic direction and guide its policy agenda, partnerships, and public engagement to advance the organization's mission. She will also lead the Coalition's efforts to support the interpretation and implementation of new federal dietary guidelines.

"The Coalition for Metabolic Health brings together the science and expertise needed to elevate metabolic health in our approach to chronic disease," said Dr. Maroto. "I'm excited to build on that momentum and work with our members to translate the evidence on metabolic health into real-world impact."

About the Coalition for Metabolic Health

The Coalition for Metabolic Health (CMH) is a national alliance of researchers, clinicians, philanthropists, nonprofits, business leaders, and advocates ushering in a new era in healthcare by making metabolic health mainstream.

