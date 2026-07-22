CoAspire Awarded $70m Department of the Navy CHAOS Cruise Missile Agreement

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Navy has selected CoAspire's Rapidly Adaptable Affordable Cruise Missile-Extended Range (RAACM-ER) Ground-Launched variant for its new Coalition Heterogenous Affordable Offensive Strike (CHAOS) program. Under a $70m Prototype Other Transactional Agreement (OTA) with CMG Networks on behalf of Naval Aviation Systems Consortium, CoAspire will design, build, test, and deliver to Program Acquisition Executive for Munitions and its program office, PMX-201, an affordable, ground-launched, mid-range, cruise missile system that can attack both land-based and moving maritime targets.

CoAspire's model of the CHAOS Surface Launched system on display at the Farnborough International Air Show. The system is composed of the RAACM-ER cruise missile attached to a booster and a launcher system. RAACM-ER and RAACM cruise missiles at a flight test event in July 2026.

The end-use Foreign Military Sale (FMS) customers are allies and coalition partners needing an affordable yet highly effective maritime strike weapon that can be easily manufactured at scale. CoAspire's solution uses the RAACM-ER, combined with a booster and launcher system, to create RAACM-ER Ground-Launched. CoAspire's' RAACM-ER Ground-Launched—adapted for the specific requirements of CHAOS—is comparable to the RAACM‑ER GHOST variant used in the OUSW R&E and U.S. Army PAE Fires-funded Low-Cost Containerized Munition (LCCM) program.

"CoAspire is thrilled to support the U.S. Navy with this much-needed, affordable, mid-range maritime strike weapon," said Doug Denneny, CEO, owner, and founder. "We, and our 56 first-tier suppliers across almost every state, are excited to support PMX-201, NAVAIR, and our coalition partners with an affordable cruise missile solution."

CoAspire's RAACM Family

CoAspire's RAACM family of affordable cruise missiles offer multiple variants to support air, surface, and ground-launch solutions. The RAACM-ER utilizes additive manufacturing to allow for maximum payload capacity. An additive approach also allows for rapid modifications and a reduction in tooling and touch labor that results in cost reductions and program improvements without breaking a production line for re-tooling. It also allows for the development of new variants in months compared to years needed by other missile manufacturing methods.

About CoAspire

CoAspire is a Virginia-based small business and prime missile contractor developing and producing affordable mass cruise missiles for the U.S. Department of War. CoAspire is a privately owned small business that bootstrapped its 13 years of profitable and steady growth. CoAspire has no outside investors and is owned entirely by its two founders. This freedom to move quickly—combined with exceptional engineers, other employees, and motivated subcontractors—has allowed CoAspire to build and fly missiles four months after contract award. CoAspire is disrupting the missile business by providing much-needed weapons quickly, affordably, and at scale to support the U.S. Department of War. CoAspire is displaying its product line at the 2026 Farnborough International Airshow in England this week and is available for further discussions.

Additional information can be found at www.coaspire.com

SOURCE CoAspire