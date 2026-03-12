Coast to Coast: Brazilian airline announces direct flights between Rio and Orlando

SÃO PAULO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas, Brazil's most on-time airline, has announced new non-stop flights between Rio de Janeiro's RIOgaleão International Airport (GIG) and Orlando International Airport (MCO). This operation will be conducted by an Airbus A330, a twin-aisle aircraft accommodating nearly 300 passengers. Tickets will be available soon through GOL's official website.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Airplane

Previously, GOL only offered nonstop flights to MCO from Fortaleza (FOR) in northeastern Brazil and from the country's capital state, Brasília (BSB), using 186-seat Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. This new route brings four additional weekly connections between Brazil and the Orlando Airport, with a much bigger aircraft. Last Friday, March 6, GOL also announced operations between Rio and New York's JFK, making Orlando the airline's second U.S. route to feature the Airbus A330.

Passengers on the GIG-MCO route can experience GOL's newest Business INSIGNIA class. INSIGNIA amenities include fully flat beds, premium amenity kits and access to exclusive lounges across selected airports.

GOL also offers connections throughout Brazil and South America through Rio de Janeiro. As one of the company's main hubs in the country, the RIOgaleão International Airport connects passengers to more than 30 destinations, five of which are international routes across Latin America. These connections play an essential role in supporting tourism and business opportunities across the country.

The onboard cuisine offers a unique experience, featuring a menu designed by two-Michelin-starred Brazilian chef Felipe Bronze. The three-course lunch and dinner service showcases Bronze's creative take on traditional Brazilian techniques and ingredients.

Additionally, GOL's intercontinental flights operated with Airbus A330 aircraft represent a significant expansion in the operations of GOLLOG, the Company's logistics unit, which now strengthens its presence with a new cargo hub for the international market. Under this new model, GOLLOG will offer approximately 20 tons of capacity in the cargo compartment of each A330, with transportation carried out in a palletized format, expanding the range of solutions available to its customers.

