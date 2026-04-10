Coast to Coast: TruLife Strengthens U.S. Distribution Channels for Emerging Nutraceutical Brands

The United States Is a Big Market. Health and Wellness Brands Benefit From Partnerships with Holistic, Coast-to-Coast Distribution Strategies.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States is a big country. It also has the largest health and wellness market in the world, at $2.2 trillion in value ( up 137% since 2019 ). The U.S. also has a massive physical footprint. Marketing nutraceutical products across the American expanse is a major proposition that requires time, money, infrastructure, and strategy. Working with a company like TruLife Distribution can accelerate and amplify that process.

TruLife Distribution is a veteran health and wellness marketing and distribution agency. Its team has spent the past half-decade plus building processes and systems that can help ambitious nutraceutical manufacturers and health and wellness brands enter and scale across the entire U.S. market.

"Our strategy is holistic," said Brian Gould, CEO and Founder of TruLife. "We combine the best parts of every effective channel out there to create synergistic distribution for emerging nutraceutical brands. These are coast-to-coast initiatives that help elevate brands across the entire North American market. It's a proven system, and we love seeing it help brands and their products float to the top of a competitive business landscape."

National marketing and distribution is a complex process that has many moving parts. This includes:

Compliance : TruLife's team helps with FDA compliance, labels, and other regulatory concerns.

: TruLife's team helps with FDA compliance, labels, and other regulatory concerns. Warehousing : TruLife has run multiple warehouses across the country and is always positioning itself to streamline delivery to a national audience with minimal costs.

: TruLife has run multiple warehouses across the country and is always positioning itself to streamline delivery to a national audience with minimal costs. Growth marketing : TruLife's team provides digital PR initiatives , owned content creation, and social media campaigns that establish brand awareness across the country.

: TruLife's team provides , owned content creation, and that establish brand awareness across the country. E-commerce : TruLife invests in an online presence to build momentum and improve product availability.

: TruLife invests in to build momentum and improve product availability. Brick-and-mortar retail: TruLife's sales team regularly attends ECRM conferences , and Gould and his team have built sales networks across both coasts.

The TruLife Distribution model is designed for ambitious brands looking to scale their reach across a competitive business landscape. It creates synergy through an omni-channel marketing and distribution dynamic that brings physical and digital strategies into a single, unified promotional initiative that has put dozens of brands on the nutraceutical map in America.

About TruLife Distribution

TruLife Distribution is the brainchild of Brian Gould, whose extensive industry knowledge comes from both personal experience and familial expertise stemming from three previous generations of manufacturing and retail distribution professionals. His company has a robust brick-and-mortar distribution network, is run by a team of veteran professionals, and offers a full-service experience that includes sales, marketing, and distribution. Learn more about TruLife Distribution at trulifedist.com .

TruLife Distribution

(954) 414-0380

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SOURCE TruLife Distribution