Coastal Bridge Advisors Promotes Jeff Kalapos to Chief Investment Officer

Westport-based RIA firm bolsters investment services with recognized credential

WESTPORT, Conn., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Bridge Advisors, a bicoastal boutique independent Registered Investment Adviser with offices in Westport, Connecticut, and Los Angeles, California, is pleased to announce that Jeff Kalapos, CFA®, CIMA®, has been promoted to the position of Chief Investment Officer (CIO), effective May 31.

As CIO, Jeff will continue to shape investment strategy, manage external manager relationships, while also taking on a more prominent role in promoting Coastal Bridge to the broader community it serves. His extensive experience and proven track record make him the ideal candidate for this critical leadership role.

Before joining Coastal Bridge Advisors, Jeff spent the first two years of his career working at Merrill Lynch with Coastal Bridge's predecessors. In 2007, he left the team to join Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), where he further honed his skills and knowledge in the investment field. In 2014, he rejoined his former colleagues and began his tenure at Coastal Bridge as a Support Advisor. A year later, Jeff became a Planning Associate and in 2018, he assumed the role of Director of Investment Services.

"Not only has Jeff made significant contributions to Coastal Bridge Advisors professionally, but he has also proven himself to be a wonderful person and colleague," said President Jeff Fuhrman. "Jeff's unwavering integrity, kindness, and willingness to support and uplift those around him have not only enhanced our workplace culture but also inspired others to do their best work."

Over the years, Kalapos has played a crucial role in spearheading CBA's investment management program. During his tenure as Director of Investment Services, the firm's assets under management (AUM) have increased by approximately 25%, with a 10% growth in client relationships. Under his guidance, the scope and professionalism of Coastal Bridge Advisors' investment management process has experienced significant advances.

Jeff recently earned his Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) credential, adding to his MBA and Chartered Investment Management Analyst (CIMA®) certification.

About Coastal Bridge Advisors:

Coastal Bridge Advisors is an independent registered investment adviser founded in 2008 with the aim of providing better client service, personalized and sophisticated guidance, as well as coordinated advice delivery. Its goal is to "Uncomplicate It" for clients, which means explaining even the most complex concepts in a way that delivers the clarity clients deserve. The firm strives to help its clients to more clearly plan for retirement and more simply transfer wealth to future generations so they may more effortlessly enjoy the lifestyle they want today.

For information regarding the firm, including its disclosures, visit www.coastalbridgeadvisors.com. Contact: Deirdre Childs, Director of Marketing, at 203-683-1530 or [email protected].

