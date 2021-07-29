Coastal Community Bank Selects 360factors' Predict360 Enterprise Risk and Compliance Management Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factors, Inc. announced today that Coastal Community Bank, an Everett, Washington-based community bank, selected 360factors' Predict360 risk and compliance intelligence platform to enhance its enterprise risk and compliance management programs.

"We are excited to onboard Predict360 to enhance our risk and compliance management programs," said Eric Sprink, President & CEO, Coastal Financial Corporation. "We selected Predict360 due to its ease of use, banking industry design, and endorsement by the American Banker's Association."

"360factors is delighted to work with Coastal Community Bank," said Carl L. McCauley, CEO for 360factors. "Predict360 enables banks and financial organizations to enhance the quality and value of compliance and risk activity execution through a single platform built for the way bankers work today. We look forward to delivering success to the team at Coastal Community Bank."



As a risk and compliance solutions leader within the banking and financial services industries, 360factors continues to develop relationships with banks and financial services institutions seeking to remove inefficiencies while elevating their risk and compliance management programs.

About 360factors, Inc.

360factors empowers organizations to accelerate profitability, innovation and productivity by predicting risks and streamlining compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, is a Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform augmented with A.I. technology to predict and mitigate risks while streamlining compliance. Predict360 integrates regulations and obligations, compliance management, risks and controls, audits and assessments, policies and procedures, and training in a cloud-based SaaS platform to provide predictive risk analytics and streamline compliance. 360factors is the endorsed solution provider for risk and compliance management by the American Bankers Association (ABA). Visit www.360factors.com for more information.

About Coastal Financial Corporation

Coastal Financial Corporation (the "Company"), is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company with Coastal Community Bank (the "Bank"), a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. The Bank operates through its 14 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet, and its mobile banking application. To learn more about Coastal Community Bank visit www.coastalbank.com.



