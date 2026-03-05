Coastal Mississippi Announces Biggest Events of Spring Where Sun, Sea, and Celebrations Meet

News provided byCoastal Mississippi
Mar 05, 2026, 10:03 ET
Spring shines brighter along the Gulf Coast with the 100th anniversary of the historic Ship Island Ferry service, beach festivals, outdoor adventures, and more.
BILOXI, Miss., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Mississippi is proud to invite travelers to experience a diverse lineup of signature festivals, outdoor celebrations, and family-friendly events across its 62-miles of shorelines for the spring 2026 season. As the winter skies fade and warmer, bright days arrive; travelers will experience an exciting season with can't-miss events for all ages. Highlights of the biggest events for Spring 2026, include:
- Ship Island Excursions 100th Anniversary: One of the Coast's most iconic businesses, Ship Island Excursions, the ferry service carrying passengers to the unspoiled beaches of Ship Island and historic Fort Massachusetts, will celebrate its 100th year anniversary on March 14th. Travelers are invited to experience the unforgettable ferry ride and island adventure. March 14, Gulfport, MS.
- Arts Alive 2026: A two-day art festival in the Depot Arts District of Bay St. Louis for all ages, featuring multiple performance stages, an impressive Artist Trail showcasing award‑winning local talent, live MakerSpace demonstrations, great food, live music, and the always‑popular Arts Kids Zone. March 21 – 22, Bay St. Louis, MS.
- 12th Annual Feed the Need Music Fest & Fish Fry: An all-day event featuring local acts, including Biloxi Bacon, Carey Hudson, The Kat Miller Band, and The Terrapins – all benefitting The Lord Is My Help, a local community kitchen. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door and include all-day access to the event and the famous fried fish plate. March 22, Ocean Springs, MS.
- Gulf Coast Fair: Travelers are invited to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum to experience the sights, sounds, and excitement of a classic American fair on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. From thrilling midway rides and family-friendly attractions to mouthwatering fair food favorites, there's something for the entire family. March 26 – April 4, Biloxi, MS.
- Taste of South Mississippi: A delicious evening event from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, featuring standout dishes from the region's top restaurants plus sipping, socializing, and bidding in the lively silent auction. This event benefits the Center's scholarship fund and youth programs. March 26, Biloxi, MS.
- CLASH Endurance Coastal Mississippi: In Gulfport, travelers can find a high-energy triathlon weekend combining the 2026 USA Triathlon Collegiate Club National Championships & Age Group Events hosted by CLASH Endurance. Athletes will swim, bike, and run along the sparkling waters of the Mississippi Sound at the reconstructed Barksdale Pavilion in Jones Park. March 27 – March 29, Gulfport, MS.
- Annual Biloxi Chamber Craft Beer Fest: An all-day event where travelers can sample local craft beers, enjoy a cigar lounge experience, plus more at this all-day event. Hosted by the Cigar Lounge and held at Keesler Federal Park. March 28, Biloxi, MS.
- D'Iberville BBQ Festival: A free, family-friendly event on the Mississippi Gulf Coast celebrating the region's incredible BBQ scene. Enjoy a brisket, BBQ chicken, and rib cook-off, vote in the People's Choice Award for your favorite dish, and experience live music and more. March 28, D'Iberville, MS.
- Celebrate the Gulf 2026: Travelers are invited to enjoy this free, family-friendly event featuring more than 35 exhibitors showcasing Mississippi's upland habitats, native wildlife, and both recreational and commercial outdoor services. Families can also experience live animal presentations and a variety of free, hands-on activities. April 11, Pass Christian, MS.
- Art in the Pass: This much anticipated annual event offers a dynamic mix of experiences, including live music from local bands, a diverse selection of local and regional food vendors, and interactive activities for all ages. Travelers can sit back, relax, and soak in all the creative energy! April 11 – April 12, Pass Christian, MS.
- Gulf Coast Grand Prix: Professional powerboat racing returns to the Mississippi Sound with round two of the Formula One Powerboat Championship. Travelers can watch F1, F-Light, Tri Hull, and the debut of the Talent Cup junior development class race along the Gulf Coast waters. The weekend event also includes a Friday night Cajun street party, boat parade, and more. April 17 – April 19, Biloxi, MS.
- Crawfish Music Festival: From live music to delicious food and Coastal entertainment, travelers can experience this three-day event in Biloxi. The keystone experience is Saturday's Crawfish Cook‑Off, where teams compete to serve up the Coast's best crawfish. April 17 – April 19, Biloxi, MS.
- ChandyFest 2026: Celebrating its 11th year, this all-day event hosted by Chandeleur Island Brewing Company is bigger than ever with a Crawfish Cookoff, live music, the Redfish Rodeo, new beer releases, and more. April 25, Gulfport, MS.
- Jeepin' the Coast: A five-day celebration that brings thousands of Jeep owners and enthusiasts from across the country to experience the Mississippi Gulf Coast's white sand beaches. Enjoy scenic beach crawls, live entertainment, family-friendly competitions, a Mardi Gras-style Jeep parade, vendor village and more. May 27 – May 31, Coastwide
- The Bay Fest: The ultimate free-admission arts, music, and food celebration in Bay St. Louis, celebrating the diversity and creativity of local and regional vendors. Travelers can stroll the quaint and scenic streets, sample fresh Coastal flavors, find local art, enjoy live entertainment, and more. May 30, Bay St. Louis, MS.
"Spring is an ideal time to experience the very best of Coastal Mississippi," said Judy Young, CEO of Coastal Mississippi Tourism. "With beautiful weather, a full calendar of family-friendly and signature events across three counties, the season showcases the energy, culture, and welcoming spirit that truly sets our destination apart."
About Coastal Mississippi: Coastal Mississippi is the organization charged with promoting South Mississippi as a tourism and convention destination worldwide. Its mission centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports, and business travelers to the area. It is dedicated to maximizing the travel and tourism industry for South Mississippi. Visit CoastalMississippi.com to learn more.
