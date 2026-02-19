Coastal Mississippi, CLASH Endurance, Visit Mississippi and the City of Gulfport Welcome Athletes and Fans for a High-Energy Triathlon Weekend

Racers and enthusiasts are invited to Stay-and-Play all weekend long along the destinations 62-miles of shorelines

GULFPORT, Miss., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Mississippi is calling all athletes, families, friends, and triathlon fans to the Mississippi Gulf Coast this spring, as CLASH Endurance host the 2026 USA Triathlon Collegiate Club National Championships & Age Group Event Weekend in Gulfport from March 27–29. Residents and travelers will be treated to an action-packed weekend of endurance racing, coastal beauty, and unforgettable experiences.

"Gulfport and Coastal Mississippi have been such gracious hosts and pleasure to work with already," said Andre Lapar, COO of CLASH Endurance. "That southern hospitality will not only serve as a warm welcome for athletes but keep them coming back to the region as visitors."

Presented in partnership with Visit Mississippi and the City of Gulfport, the event celebrates not just athletic performance and competition but the vibrant culture, scenic beauty and unique experiences that make Coastal Mississippi a must-visit destination. Whether racing, cheering, or simply soaking up the sunshine, everyone is invited to stay, explore, and play – long after the finish line.

"Gulfport is proud to serve as the host city for the 2026 USA Triathlon Collegiate Club National Championships, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome athletes, families, and fans from across the country to our beautiful coastline," said Hugh D. Keating, Mayor of the City of Gulfport. "Events like this showcase everything that makes Gulfport and Coastal Mississippi special — our world-class waterfront, our warm hospitality, and our commitment to being a destination where people want to come back again and again."

"Visit Mississippi is honored to support this incredible weekend of competition and community in Coastal Mississippi," said Rochelle Hicks, Director of Visit Mississippi. "This partnership allows us to showcase Mississippi not only as a premier stage for athletic achievement, but as a destination where visitors can connect with our rich culture, legendary music roots, celebrated cuisine, and genuine hospitality. From the scenic beauty of our Gulf shores to the experiences that await beyond the course, we invite athletes and fans to make the most of their time here and discover all that makes Mississippi truly special."

Race Coastal – Play Local:

Hosted at the reconstructed Barksdale Pavilion in Jones Park Pavilion in Gulfport, athletes will swim, bike, and run along the sparkling waters of the Mississippi Sound. With race distances ranging from 15.6-mile sprints to full 45-mile triathlons, plus relays and duathlons, the weekend delivers thrilling competition for seasoned athletes and first-time racers alike. When the racing ends, Coastal Mississippi keeps the energy going with rich experiences, local culture, and coastal charm for fans and visitors of all kinds.

From Finish Line to Unwind Time:

Whether you're coming off a strong finish or just ready to unwind, Coastal Mississippi delivers memorable ways to relax — from luxury spa experiences, wellness therapies, and beyond. Visit one of our luxury casino spas like Island View Casino Resort, The Spa at Beau Rivage, IP Casino Resort Spa, Golden Nugget, Harrah's Gulf Coast, and more to indulge in massages and spa therapies designed to soothe tired muscles.

Premium recovery options await, including IV hydration therapy and cutting-edge cryotherapy experiences, at Revive & Thrive Mississippi and Active Cryo Spa.

Additional wellness stops, ranging from sun-soaked lounge chairs with umbrellas, or teeing off at one of our unforgettable award-winning golf courses make it easy to de-stress and unwind in peaceful Coastal Mississippi.

Soak Up the Coastal Mississippi Sun and the Lifestyle:

Relax on the 62 miles of sugar-white shoreline and feel the warm Gulf breeze on your face.

Take a scenic walk along any of our many beach-front boardwalks or relax with a sunset cocktail – all perfect ways to unwind and recharge.

Explore nearby nature trails, kayaks, paddleboarding and boating adventures along the coast at the Pascagoula River Audubon Center or with premier local partners like Eco-Tours of South Mississippi.

Culture, Fun & Family:

Discover eclectic art and local culture at destinations like the Gulfport Arts Center, located in the historic Carnegie Library downtown, where creativity meets coastal flair.

Learn while you play at the Mississippi Aquarium, a family favorite with fascinating exhibits.

Enjoy a relaxed, beachside atmosphere at Hippie Fish at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport, where coastal flavors and casual dining pair with family-friendly entertainment, including mini-golf and arcade games, just steps from the sand.

Visit historic landmarks, browse charming shops, or enjoy live local music and events happening throughout the destination's three counties. More information can be found at the link here.

Coastal Bites, Evening Delights:

You earned every mile so savor every minute at Siren Social Club, for elevated coastal cuisine in a historic setting for creative from James Beard Semi-finalist Chef/Owner Austin Sumrall.

Quench that post-race thirst with a fresh brew, travelers can visit local breweries perfect for a long-time hang, including Chandeleur Brewing Company and Fly Llama Brewing.

When the sun slips below the horizon, the Mississippi Gulf Coast comes alive with live music and after-dark energy. From laid-back beach bars to buzzing downtown venues, fantastic live performances set the soundtrack night after night. From authentic blues and soulful storytelling to karaoke and acoustic guitar, you'll find your perfect spot to create your own unique and unforgettable Coastal experience.

"We're thrilled to welcome CLASH Endurance athletes, their families, and fans to Coastal Mississippi for what promises to be an unforgettable weekend," said Judy Young, CEO of Coastal Mississippi. "This event is about more than crossing a finish line, it's about experiencing our 62 miles of shoreline, our vibrant communities, incredible food and music scene, and the relaxed coastal lifestyle that makes visitors want to stay a little longer. Whether you're racing, cheering, or simply soaking it all in, Coastal Mississippi is ready to deliver a true stay-and-play experience."

For more information and travel planning tips for your Clash Endurance getaway please visit CoastalMississippi.com or follow @PlayCoastalMS on social media.

For more information on CLASH Endurance and to register for CLASH Endurance Coastal Mississippi, please visit the link here.

About Coastal Mississippi: Coastal Mississippi is the organization charged with promoting South Mississippi as a tourism and convention destination worldwide. Its mission centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports, and business visitors to the area. It is dedicated to maximizing the travel and tourism industry for South Mississippi. Visit CoastalMississippi.com to learn more.

About CLASH ENDURANCE®

CLASH Endurance ® is an innovative endurance event company led by athletes with a passion to provide exceptional race experiences at iconic venues across the U.S. We embrace inclusion and welcome athletes of all ages and abilities, from elite professionals to first-time participants. The popular CLASH Endurance DAYTONA is held at the Daytona International Speedway™, home of "The Great American Race™"- the Daytona 500 and has been featured on NBC and Fox Sports 1/2. Each February, the Daytona Beach Half Marathon & 5K takes athletes on a scenic tour of Daytona and its numerous landmarks and attractions. For several years, CLASH Endurance Miami drew a decorated pro field, collegiate athletes from dozens of prestigious universities and weekend warriors for a challenging course at the historic Homestead-Miami Speedway®. New for 2026 is the CLASH Endurance Coastal Mississippi event weekend March 27-29 with scenic shores, culture and world-class entertainment for all. For media inquiries, contact Blair LaHaye, [email protected] and visit www.clashendurance.com to register today.

About USA Triathlon

USA Triathlon is proud to serve as the National Governing Body for triathlon, as well as duathlon, aquathlon, winter triathlon, off-road triathlon, paratriathlon and indoor and virtual multisport events in the United States. Founded in 1982, USA Triathlon sanctions more than 3,500 events and races and connects with and supports more than 300,000 unique active members each year, making it the largest multisport organization in the world. In addition to its work at the grassroot level with athletes, coaches and race directors - as well as the USA Triathlon Foundation - USA Triathlon provides leadership and support to elite athletes competing at international events, including World Triathlon World Championships, Pan American games and the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

About Visit Mississippi

Celebrated as the Hospitality State and proudly known as the Birthplace of America's Music, Mississippi invites visitors to experience a rich tapestry of culture, history and unforgettable adventures. From the soulful sounds of the Delta to the serene beauty of the Gulf Coast and Appalachian foothills, Mississippi is a destination where every journey tells a story.

Visit Mississippi, a division of the Mississippi Development Authority, serves as the state's official destination marketing organization. As storytellers and cultural ambassadors, we champion Mississippi through strategic global marketing, innovative partnerships and creative collaboration. Our mission is to elevate the state's thriving tourism economy and inspire visitors from around the world to discover the magic that is Mississippi. Learn more at visitmississippi.org.

