Coastal Mississippi Announces Lineup of Events and Experiences in Celebration of America250

Travelers can Honor America's Anniversary Through Coastal Traditions, Historic Sites, and Commemorative Events

BILOXI, Miss. , April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation prepares to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States, Coastal Mississippi is proud to unveil a series of celebrations, from city festivals to impactful art exhibitions. As part of the America250 festivities, Coastal Mississippi will host a dynamic lineup of events and experiences, including:

As the nation prepares to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States, Coastal Mississippi is proud to unveil a series of celebrations, from city festivals to impactful art exhibitions.

Long Beach 4th of July Jubilee: The City of Long Beach will see an expansion to their 4th of July Jubilee for America250 on June 27, transforming the evening event into a full-day cultural heritage celebration. This celebration will highlight Mississippi traditions, music and history while strengthening civic pride, and community identity, all in a beachfront show with a parade, local vendors, firework display, and more.

The City of Long Beach will see an expansion to their 4th of July Jubilee for America250 on June 27, transforming the evening event into a full-day cultural heritage celebration. This celebration will highlight Mississippi traditions, music and history while strengthening civic pride, and community identity, all in a beachfront show with a parade, local vendors, firework display, and more. Red, White & Biloxi: An America250 Celebration: On July 4, the City of Biloxi will host a brand-new Fourth of July event celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States. This free celebration will feature a patriotic musical performance, a show band, and a play depicting Biloxi's history, highlighting the theme of resilience.

On July 4, the City of Biloxi will host a brand-new Fourth of July event celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States. This free celebration will feature a patriotic musical performance, a show band, and a play depicting Biloxi's history, highlighting the theme of resilience. Ohr-O'Keefe Museum: Ohr-O'Keefe will see many enhancements with the help of the Legacy America250 Grant, including restorations to the Pleasant Reed House, the addition of three listening rooms with ADA upgrades, updated technology for the museum's current films, The Wade-Ins and City Within a City, and completion of a third film, Joys and Blues of East Biloxi, and more.

Ohr-O'Keefe will see many enhancements with the help of the Legacy America250 Grant, including restorations to the Pleasant Reed House, the addition of three listening rooms with ADA upgrades, updated technology for the museum's current films, The Wade-Ins and City Within a City, and completion of a third film, Joys and Blues of East Biloxi, and more. Lynn Meadows Discovery Center: To commemorate America's 250th anniversary, Lynn Meadows is featuring two collaborative art initiatives celebrating Mississippi's role in the American story. Travelers will find a community quilt guided by local quilters, which guests can help build, debuting in August 2026 before joining a Smithsonian traveling exhibit, and a large-scale outdoor installation featuring weather-resistant metal silhouettes of children framing a community-created woven tapestry inspired by Gulf Coast culture.

To commemorate America's 250th anniversary, Lynn Meadows is featuring two collaborative art initiatives celebrating Mississippi's role in the American story. Travelers will find a community quilt guided by local quilters, which guests can help build, debuting in August 2026 before joining a Smithsonian traveling exhibit, and a large-scale outdoor installation featuring weather-resistant metal silhouettes of children framing a community-created woven tapestry inspired by Gulf Coast culture. Gulfport Museum of History: With the help of the Historical Society of Gulfport, the Gulfport Museum will see a new permanent exhibit highlighting the founding and early development of the city, including the historic train depot. The goal is to showcase Gulfport's role in the economic development of the United States, connecting with the theme of "Mississippi in the American Story."

With the help of the Historical Society of Gulfport, the Gulfport Museum will see a new permanent exhibit highlighting the founding and early development of the city, including the historic train depot. The goal is to showcase Gulfport's role in the economic development of the United States, connecting with the theme of "Mississippi in the American Story." The Arts, Hancock County: Located in Bay St. Louis, The Arts launched a year-long arts and humanities initiative for 2026 named Place Apart, Place Connected: Remembrance and Reinvention at the Edge of America. Running through the end of this year, travelers will find oral history Living Library sessions, a participatory Story Slam, and a juried community art exhibition – bringing together diverse audiences to reflect on themes of movement, democracy and resilience.

Located in Bay St. Louis, The Arts launched a year-long arts and humanities initiative for 2026 named Running through the end of this year, travelers will find oral history Living Library sessions, a participatory Story Slam, and a juried community art exhibition – bringing together diverse audiences to reflect on themes of movement, democracy and resilience. Walter Anderson Museum of Art: Expected to be completed in December 2026, the Walter Anderson Digitalization Project will feature free online exhibitions that take a deep dive into exploring the most unique works by Walter Anderson and provide greater context through oral histories and culturally significant connections.

"These experiences are an opportunity to celebrate not only our nation's history, but the unique role Coastal Mississippi has played in shaping it," said Judy Young, CEO of Coastal Mississippi Tourism. "We're excited to welcome visitors to our coastal community to experience the storytelling, shared traditions, and unforgettable events that honor our past and inspire the future."

For more information on Coastal Mississippi, to find a full calendar of events and experiences, or to plan a trip today, please visit CoastalMississippi.com or follow @PlayCoastalMS on social media.

About Coastal Mississippi: Coastal Mississippi is the organization charged with promoting South Mississippi as a tourism and convention destination worldwide. Its mission centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports, and business travelers to the area. It is dedicated to maximizing the travel and tourism industry for South Mississippi. Visit CoastalMississippi.com to learn more.

SOURCE Coastal Mississippi