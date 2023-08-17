Coastal Mississippi Curates Hot List of Unbeatable Fall Experiences

From Pascagoula to Bay St. Louis, there's so much to explore this season

BILOXI, Miss., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer breezes transition to cooler temperatures this fall, Coastal Mississippi Tourism invites travelers to come celebrate the new season with all the southern charm the destination has to offer. To help plan your trip, Coastal Mississippi Tourism has gathered a list of experiences and events travelers can pick and choose from to create their perfect fall getaway. With over 62 miles across three coastal counties, travelers will find everything from annual events and boating experiences to fall fishing adventures and more.

"While the days may be getting shorter, our list of annual events and experiences certainly aren't," said Judy Young, CEO of Coastal Mississippi Tourism. "With our biggest annual events happening this time of the year, plus perfect weather for outdoor adventures, the fall is a wonderful time to explore Coastal Mississippi."

Annual Events of the Fall:

The best fall festivals can be found in Coastal Mississippi, from live performances to arts & crafts shows and more.

Reel in your Next Big Catch on Coastal Waters:

Travelers to Coastal Mississippi can take to the waters this fall with fishing charters every day of the week.

In Biloxi , Coastal Waters Outfitters offers inshore, offshore, and rig fishing with Capt. Kyle leading the way. From sitting back and learning the ropes to reeling in lines and targeting specific trophy fish – Coastal Waters Outfitters is ready to create a perfect day on the water.

, offers inshore, offshore, and rig fishing with Capt. Kyle leading the way. From sitting back and learning the ropes to reeling in lines and targeting specific trophy fish – Coastal Waters Outfitters is ready to create a perfect day on the water. In Pass Christian , Southern Comfort Fishing Charters offers six available boats, seven days a week, ready to customize and meet the needs of every fishing-enthusiast. Their trips specialize in inshore light tackle fishing throughout the Mississippi Sound and Louisiana Marsh areas. Travelers can expect to find speckled trout, redfish, flounder, triple tail, and black drum during their excursion.

, offers six available boats, seven days a week, ready to customize and meet the needs of every fishing-enthusiast. Their trips specialize in inshore light tackle fishing throughout the Mississippi Sound and Louisiana Marsh areas. Travelers can expect to find speckled trout, redfish, flounder, triple tail, and black drum during their excursion. Travelers looking to purchase their big catch and have fun at the same time can partake in the Annual Biloxi Seafood Festival on September 9 . This annual event is a celebration of seafood heritage in the City of Biloxi . Attendees will enjoy live entertainment, arts and crafts, and kids activities.

Gulf Coast's Fall Flavors:

Fall on the Mississippi Gulf Coast is the perfect time to experience many different types of cuisine, from fine dining to local cafes, plant-based eateries and more.

For brunch, travelers can visit the Lazy Oak Bistreaux in Ocean Springs , serving traditional breakfast favorites like grits and loaded hash browns with a New Orleans flare.

in , serving traditional breakfast favorites like grits and loaded hash browns with a flare. In Downtown Biloxi , travelers can stop at Makin' Groceries , a plant-based café inspired by Mexican, North African and European cuisine.

, travelers can stop at , a plant-based café inspired by Mexican, North African and European cuisine. For dinner, Mangiamo Italian Restaurant in Gulfport , is an authentic Italian restaurant serving a combination of Italian cuisine and Gulf-fresh seafood favorites. Additionally, on Sundays, travelers can enjoy a brunch menu, including Shrimp and Grits, Stuffed French Toast and more.

in , is an authentic Italian restaurant serving a combination of Italian cuisine and Gulf-fresh seafood favorites. Additionally, on Sundays, travelers can enjoy a brunch menu, including Shrimp and Grits, Stuffed French Toast and more. Travelers can complete a food and beverage tour of Coastal Mississippi with a stop at Hinge at Pearl Hotel in Bay St. Louis . This plush cocktail bar boasts a large menu of fine libations, including pre-Prohibition style signature craft cocktails and a variety of wines, spirits, and beer.

Paddling Through Coastal Waters:

From paddling through ocean waters to "yak" fishing, there are many ways to explore the Mississippi Gulf Coast waters this fall.

In Long Beach , travelers can explore the Wolf River with Wolf River Canoe & Kayak , where white sand beaches, winding waterways and more await – a perfect playground for amateur to experienced kayakers alike. At Wolf River, guests can choose from a 4.5-mile, 10.6-mile, and Full Moon 4.5-mile paddle.

, travelers can explore the Wolf River with , where white sand beaches, winding waterways and more await – a perfect playground for amateur to experienced kayakers alike. At Wolf River, guests can choose from a 4.5-mile, 10.6-mile, and Full Moon 4.5-mile paddle. Near Gulfport , travelers can embark on a journey with Round River Kayak Adventures and explore various Coastal Mississippi waterways on a two-hour sunset tour or four to six hour trips, including all fishing equipment & tackle needed to fish till your heart's content.

, travelers can embark on a journey with and explore various Coastal Mississippi waterways on a two-hour sunset tour or four to six hour trips, including all fishing equipment & tackle needed to fish till your heart's content. In Pascagoula , travelers can explore the largest free-flowing water in the lower 48 states on a 10-mile paddling excursion through the Pascagoula River Blueway with the Pascagoula River Audubon Center .

, travelers can explore the largest free-flowing water in the lower 48 states on a 10-mile paddling excursion through the with the . On September 23 in Diamondhead , travelers can attend Paddle Paradise, an event to promote kayak launches and the Rotten Bayou Blueway. Paddle Paradise will have free goodie bags ready for the first 150 guests. Registration opens at 8 AM , and the 4-mile "fun" paddle begins at 9 AM .

No matter how you spend your cooler autumn days, Coastal Mississippi is sure to delight this season with comfortable temperatures and wide-open beaches with free parking, as well as more than enough experiences for the entire family. Travelers can start planning their fall getaway now at CoastalMississippi.com .

About Coastal Mississippi: Coastal Mississippi is an organization charged with promoting South Mississippi as a tourism and convention destination worldwide. Its mission centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports, and business visitors to the area. It is dedicated to maximizing the travel and tourism industry for South Mississippi. Visit CoastalMississippi.com to learn more.

