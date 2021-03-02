Coastal Mississippi Invites Travelers for Safe Springtime Experiences

BILOXI, Miss., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After spending the winter staying safe and warm at home, Coastal Mississippi: The Secret Coast invites springtime travelers to safely explore its 62 miles of sunny, scenic shoreline.

After spending the winter staying safe and warm at home, Coastal Mississippi: The Secret Coast invites springtime travelers to safely explore its 62 miles of sunny, scenic shoreline.

The Secret Coast offers an array of unforgettable experiences that benefit from its temperate climate, including al fresco dining, outdoor adventures and water activities for all ages. Springtime travelers can feel confident that they'll be exploring safely thanks to the Coastal Mississippi Promise of Health and Safety, a destination-wide commitment by tourism partners to apply best practices in health and safety and to help visitors make informed choices when planning their visit.

Dine Along the Coast:

Coastal Picnic and Co. is Coastal Mississippi's first pop-up luxury picnic experience. Now partnered with Eat Drink Love Catering, they offer customized destination picnic set ups perfect for a romantic sunset date or group dinner under the stars, complete with cozy seating and delectable eats.

Belly Up Beach Chair Rentals arrange resort-style beach chair and umbrella setups, offering beachgoers an elevated experience under the sun, without any of the hassle. Currently partnered with Food, Booze and Hiccups, groups can enjoy a socially distanced "Beach Chairs and Bonfire" setup on Ocean Springs Front Beach, complete with a charcuterie board and DIY s'mores board, or even a full course meal, and stunning sunset views.

Take advantage of the abundant al fresco dining options across The Secret Coast. From quaint seafood spots serving Gulf-fresh dishes, to waterfront eateries offering stunning views and sustainable fine dining on beautiful patios, springtime visitors can enjoy a variety of culinary delights for their fresh-air fare.

Take in views of the Mississippi Sound and live oaks from the patio at The Chimneys Restaurant as you savor one of their signature dishes, such as the Trout Meuniere Almondine, Oysters Chimney, and Blackened Stuffed Redfish.



Patio 44 serves classic and new creole-style cuisine in a modern, casual atmosphere. Enjoy dining out on one of their spacious patios in the heart of both downtown Biloxi and Gulfport , sipping premium spirits, local and craft beer, or choose from over 100 labels of international fine wine.

and , sipping premium spirits, local and craft beer, or choose from over 100 labels of international fine wine.

Situated on the Jourdan River in Kiln, look no further than the Jourdan River Steamer for a night of pure decadence. The "Steam Team" beckons guests to taste with all of their senses – choose among the freshest seafood for your entrée, and enjoy local delicacies surrounded by nature.

National Shrimp Day is May 10 , and what better way to celebrate than to indulge in some of our coastal chefs' secret recipes. From the Half Shell Oyster House voodoo shrimp, to White Pillars' signature shrimp and grits, we're experts in this tasty – and bountiful – fresh catch!

Explore Coastal Waters:

Explore islands, rivers, bayous, back bays and the Mississippi Sound on a Coastal Mississippi boat cruise. Ship Island Excursions offers daily passenger ferry service from Gulfport to Ship Island and Fort Massachusetts, part of Gulf Islands National Seashore.

Embark on a Biloxi Shrimping Trip to discover the spectacular and fascinating world of marine life in the Gulf of Mexico .

Choose from a multitude of blueways to canoe, kayak and paddle stroke your way through the unique landscapes of the region.

Experience the thrill of charter fishing with one of the region's many seasoned captains. The peaceful, warm waters offer everything from freshwater to brackish water to saltwater fishing, and there are 200 species of fish up for grabs.

Adventure as a Family:

Coastal Mississippi offers a plethora of attractions for the whole family to enjoy, including the brand new Mississippi Aquarium. This aquatic wonderland opened in the summer of 2020 in Gulfport and features more than a million gallons of freshwater and saltwater, showcasing a wide variety of habitats and 200 species of marine life.

Attend the 22nd Annual Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic, slated for June 7 – June 13, 2021 . This weeklong event hosts hundreds of anglers as they ply the billfish-rich waters and features nightly dock parties, captains' banquets, golf outings and live entertainment for spectators.

The Lynn Meadows Discovery Center is a place where visitors of all ages can imagine, create and have a fantastic time. This colorful historic building that was once a school is just steps from the beach in Gulfport , and also offers acres of outdoor space to play, complete with treehouses designed by an award-winning treehouse architect.

In addition to visiting a destination that prioritizes the health and safety of its visitors and residents, it is wise to take additional steps to keep your travel group and others safe.

"Coastal Mississippi is perfectly poised to welcome springtime travelers to experience our small coastal towns, uncrowded beaches, and plenty of space to roam," says Milton Segarra, CEO of Coastal Mississippi. "We always encourage travelers to make informed decisions when planning their vacations and are proud to be able to safely welcome those who are ready to explore this season and make unforgettable memories."

About Coastal Mississippi: Coastal Mississippi is an organization charged with promoting South Mississippi as a tourism and convention destination worldwide. Its mission centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports and business visitors to the area. It is dedicated to maximizing the travel and tourism industry for South Mississippi. Visit CoastalMississippi.com to learn more.

SOURCE Coastal Mississippi