Six Unforgettable Fall Events in Coastal Mississippi

Travelers can experience everything from culinary delights to live entertainment and more

BILOXI, Miss., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, the Mississippi Gulf Coast will be the epicenter of cultural festivities, culinary delights, and lively entertainment. As the Gulf Coast transitions into the vibrant hues of autumn, Coastal Mississippi is thrilled to announce an array of six spectacular events that promise to captivate visitors and locals alike.

1. Annual Mississippi Songwriters Festival – September 19-22

This fall, the Mississippi Gulf Coast will be the epicenter of cultural festivities, culinary delights, and lively entertainment.

Jackson County comes alive as multiple venues in Ocean Springs and Gautier host the Mississippi Songwriters Festival, a four-day extravaganza that promises to immerse travelers in soulful melodies and captivating lyrics. The event highlights the finest of Mississippi's songwriters and is free to attend.

2. The Freakin' Weekend | Car, Truck, & Bike – September 20-22

The three-day The Freakin' Weekend Show features everything needed to say goodbye to summer, including Biloxi's biggest beach party and a car, truck, and bike show. Located at Harrah's Gulf Coast, travelers can enjoy the spectacular views, dance the night away with live DJs, enjoy fantastic gulf coast food, and more.

3. Annual Taste of Long Beach – September 26

Presented by the Long Beach Chamber of Commerce, the 15th annual Taste of Long Beach, is a one-day event featuring delicious food and beverages from this enchanting Gulf Coast town. Attendees can watch as guest chefs create enticing food and beverages – displaying their culinary talents.

4. Annual Cruisin' the Coast – October 6-13

The largest annual event in Mississippi, Cruisin' the Coast, boasts thousands of classic cars converging throughout each of Coastal Mississippi's towns for an entire week of rock 'n' roll, sock hops, swap meets, and headline entertainment. Car enthusiasts parade their antique, classic, hot rods & custom vehicles up & down Highway 90 with entertainment provided at designated stops in Bay St. Louis, Biloxi, D'Iberville, Gautier, Gulfport, Long Beach, Ocean Springs, Pass Christian, & Pascagoula. Since its inception in 1996, Cruisin' the Coast has grown from 374 cars to over 10,000 annually.

5. Annual Gulf Coast Shrimp Tasting Festival – October 19

The 4th annual Gulf Coast Shrimp Tasting Festival showcases fresh-caught shrimp fresh from the Mississippi Sound and includes everything from a Mississippi shrimp cook-off to live entertainment, arts & crafts vendors, car shows, and more. Located at Biloxi beautiful Point Cadet Plaza, travelers will enjoy a fabulous day of food, fun, and entertainment with waterfront views.

6. Annual Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival – November 2-3

Kicking off the month of November, Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival is Mississippi's largest annual arts festival. Set amongst the Live Oaks in picturesque downtown Ocean Springs, the Festival was created to honor master potter, Peter Anderson, original potter of Shearwater Pottery, and to celebrate the arts community. attendees can experience works from local and regional artists and crafters, from paintings to ceramics, jewelry, and more, alongside food vendors and entertainment.

"We're excited to invite everyone to experience the magic of fall on the Gulf Coast through our outstanding seasonal events," said Judy Young, CEO of Coastal Mississippi Tourism. "Our lineup of events showcases the best our region has to offer, from delicious food to rich culture, and, of course, our vibrant and welcoming Coastal spirit. We look forward to welcoming visitors and locals to join us in celebrating our region through these family-friendly events."

To plan your trip to Coastal Mississippi this fall and experience the season's best events along the stunning 62-mile shorelines, visit CoastalMississippi.com .

About Coastal Mississippi: Coastal Mississippi is the organization charged with promoting South Mississippi as a tourism and convention destination worldwide. Its mission centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports, and business visitors to the area. It is dedicated to maximizing the travel and tourism industry for South Mississippi. Visit CoastalMississippi.com to learn more.

SOURCE Coastal Mississippi