Coastal Mississippi Invites Visitors to Stay for 'One More Day of Play'

New tourism campaign encourages travelers to extend their trip, and their budget, with seasonal itineraries and exclusive discounts

BILOXI, Miss., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Mississippi, the Convention and Visitors Bureau for the tri-county region of the Mississippi Gulf Coast announces the launch of One More Day of Play, a year-long initiative to encourage visitors to extend their weekend trips to the region by one more day. Research shows that by traveling on Monday instead of Sunday, consumers can save at the gas tank ( GasBuddy, 2022 ) and on airfare ( NerdWallet, 2022 ). By extending their stay, visitors can not only make more memories but save even more money through seasonal itineraries, and exclusive discounts at some of the area's top lodging, attractions, and retailers.

New tourism campaign encourages travelers to extend their trip, and their budget, with seasonal itineraries and exclusive discounts.

"The Mississippi Gulf Coast offers visitors a robust variety of vacation opportunities throughout our 13 charming and beautiful coastal communities, each offering their own unique brand of southern hospitality. Seasonal festivals, attractions, gaming, eco-tourism and so much more can be found throughout the year, not to mention fabulous Gulf-to-table seafood at every turn." said Pattye Meagher, Director of Communications and Engagement at Coastal Mississippi CVB. "If there's a traveler on your list this holiday season, we encourage you to give them, and yourself the gift of 'One More Day of Play' in Coastal Mississippi."

While new offerings will be released throughout 2023 on CoastalMississipi.com , Coastal Mississippi is kicking off the program with some seasonal offerings, exclusive discounts and incentives for visitors who stay one more day.

Holiday Experiences & Events

During the 2022 holiday season, Coastal Mississippi sees the return of many annual events and experiences sparking the holiday spirit across its 62-mile shoreline. Visitors traveling to the region can experience One More Day of Play this season with festive activities, including:

For those looking to enjoy one more day of play after the holiday season, Coastal Mississippi welcomes visitors with an array of ongoing activities, providing the opportunity to enjoy one more day of play year-round.

Gaming, Entertainment & Culture

Travelers can feel the excitement of Coastal Mississippi's robust gaming industry and wealth of entertainment options thanks to various offerings, including:

Signature Culinary & Sustainability

Coastal Mississippi's culinary scene is booming with a vast array of award-winning cuisine, nationally recognized chefs, and an overall effort to celebrate, preserve and protect its environment. Offerings from the region include:

Quaint seafood spots featuring Gulf-fresh seafood with a view and sustainable fine dining with a farm-to-table approach .

. Local coffee shops and bakeries invite visitors to enjoy one more day of play with special incentives, like buy one, get one half price offering at Perks Coffee Shop & Café .

Outdoor Adventures & Family Fun

Coastal Mississippi offers unique outdoor and family fun experiences for visitors of all ages with an abundance of exploration, including:

Hands-on, educational attractions and excursions throughout the designated National Heritage Area

Seasonal ticket pricing at the Mississippi Aquarium, starting at $19.95

at the starting at A special free offering for a tandem kayak for two at the Pascagoula River Audubon Center.

To learn more about Coastal Mississippi and start planning your One More Day of Play, please visit the link here .

About Coastal Mississippi: Coastal Mississippi is an organization charged with promoting South Mississippi as a tourism and convention destination worldwide. Its mission centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports, and business visitors to the area. It is dedicated to maximizing the travel and tourism industry for South Mississippi. Visit CoastalMississippi.com to learn more.

SOURCE Coastal Mississippi