Coastal Mississippi Spotlights 11 Springtime Experiences in 2022

BILOXI, Miss., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, Coastal Mississippi: The Secret Coast invites travelers to discover a region that offers a wealth of experiences and plenty of relaxation and adventure for all ages. For the 2022 season, Coastal Mississippi has identified 11 seasonal activities and attractions for all to enjoy. Coastal Mississippi's scenic and sunny 62 miles of shoreline, including 26 miles of white sand beaches, are ready to surprise and delight this springtime with an array of offerings for outdoor enthusiasts, family travelers, nighttime revelers, and culture seekers.

While The Secret Coast offers a warm temperate climate year-round, springtime is a particularly special time of year, as the region welcomes the return of many seasonal attractions and excursions, beautiful flora, and unique fauna. Visitors to the region can take in the views and enjoy sunset dining experiences, casinos, beach and boating activities, and endless outdoor adventures:

Al Fresco Eats:

Marina Cantina , which opened this April in Ocean Springs , is a full-service waterfront eatery offering delicious bites, refreshing cocktails, and stunning bayou views. This location, much like their first in Gulfport , features indoor and outdoor seating, and live music at the water's edge.





, which opened this April in , is a full-service waterfront eatery offering delicious bites, refreshing cocktails, and stunning bayou views. This location, much like their first in , features indoor and outdoor seating, and live music at the water's edge. The Shed Barbecue & Blues Joint , located in Ocean Springs , serves up award-winning barbecue and first-class live music with an eclectic atmosphere by the bayou. With their delectable line of in-house BBQ sauces, The Shed offers a mouth-watering variety of barbecued meats, traditional Southern sides, and locally brewed beer – all served in a festive, open-air environment.





, located in , serves up award-winning barbecue and first-class live music with an eclectic atmosphere by the bayou. With their delectable line of in-house BBQ sauces, The Shed offers a mouth-watering variety of barbecued meats, traditional Southern sides, and locally brewed beer – all served in a festive, open-air environment. For coastal breezes, Gulf-fresh seafood, and to soak in the laid-back atmosphere of downtown Bay St. Louis , head to the patio at Thorny Oyster. Their menu features local, southern favorites with a twist and signature items, such as delicious bouillabaisse, extravagant seafood platters, and an elaborate menu of unique craft cocktails.

Boats & Beach Fun:

Mixing delicious food and waterfront experiences, the original Shaggy's, located at the heart of the scenic Pass Christian Harbor, has recently opened its charter docks! Guests can enjoy delicious food, ranging from Gulf-fresh shrimp and an array of specialty dishes, to a "cook your catch" option for those returning from a day of fishing.





Reopening after two years, Ship Island Excursions is ready to wow visitors with the beauty of Ship Island, Mississippi's only barrier island accessible by public ferry that boasts beautiful beaches, crystal clear waters, and an array of unique wildlife. Book a round-trip ferry for a day on the island or take a scenic sunset cruise or dolphin-watching excursion that is sure to create memories to last a lifetime.





is ready to wow visitors with the beauty of Ship Island, only barrier island accessible by public ferry that boasts beautiful beaches, crystal clear waters, and an array of unique wildlife. Book a round-trip ferry for a day on the island or take a scenic sunset cruise or dolphin-watching excursion that is sure to create memories to last a lifetime. Re-opening this springtime, Get Wet Beach Rentals in Biloxi offers every possible kind of beach rental imaginable! For adrenaline-seeking travelers, jet skis, wave runners, aqua, and hydro cycles are available to rent. Beach chairs, umbrellas, saddle boats, and paddle boats are available to rent for a fun and relaxing day in the sun.





offers every possible kind of beach rental imaginable! For adrenaline-seeking travelers, jet skis, wave runners, aqua, and hydro cycles are available to rent. Beach chairs, umbrellas, saddle boats, and paddle boats are available to rent for a fun and relaxing day in the sun. Recently opened and offering kayak delivery and pick-up at locations across D'Iberville, Ocean Springs , and Biloxi , South Mississippi Kayak Rentals offer one-seater, two-seater, and pedal drive fishing kayaks. Whatever your waterway – South Mississippi Kayak Rentals can be there!





, and , South Mississippi Kayak Rentals offer one-seater, two-seater, and pedal drive fishing kayaks. Whatever your waterway – South Mississippi Kayak Rentals can be there! Step back in time and set sail aboard a Biloxi Schooner . The Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum offers daily sailing charters on board two nineteenth and twentieth century replica oyster-harvesting watercraft.

Full Days of Vitamin D:

Re-opening this Summer, Buccaneer Bay Waterpark in Waveland is a great place to cool down this season. The waterpark features a Pirate's Plank (340 ft. enclosed slide), Pirate's Plunge (400 ft body slide), Pirate's Lagoon Wave Pool, 17,450 sq. ft. surf pool, Treasure Island (10,000 sq. ft. sun deck and lounge area), and much more!





is a great place to cool down this season. The waterpark features a Pirate's Plank (340 ft. enclosed slide), Pirate's Plunge (400 ft body slide), Pirate's Lagoon Wave Pool, 17,450 sq. ft. surf pool, (10,000 sq. ft. sun deck and lounge area), and much more! Make a splash at Gulf Islands Waterpark in Gulfport , re-opening in May and featuring wild rides, miles of slides, and summer fun for all ages! From giant water slides to obstacle courses and a Lazy Pearl River that flows by nearly every attraction, soak'n fun awaits!





, re-opening in May and featuring wild rides, miles of slides, and summer fun for all ages! From giant water slides to obstacle courses and a Lazy Pearl River that flows by nearly every attraction, awaits! Spend a night in the great outdoors in style at Buccaneer State Park's brand-new premium camping Tentrr service. This service offers platform tent setups, complete with a bed, picnic table, Adirondack chairs, and a fire pit. It makes camping as easy as packing your bag!

"Coastal Mississippi's visitor offerings are in full bloom this spring," says Judy Young, Executive Director at Coastal Mississippi. "Whether travelers are seeking outdoor adventures, fine dining, live music, or anything in-between, we welcome you to visit our 62-mile stretch of adventure – where unforgettable memories are made every day."

Springtime travelers can feel confident that they'll be exploring safely thanks to the Coastal Mississippi Promise of Health and Safety , a destination-wide commitment by tourism partners to apply best practices in health and safety and to help visitors make informed choices when planning their visit.

To learn more about Coastal Mississippi or to start planning a Secret Coast spring getaway, visit CoastalMississippi.com .

