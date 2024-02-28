Coastal Mississippi Unveils Exciting New Developments for Travelers in 2024

Visitors can find new attractions within the hospitality, food & beverage, and entertainment categories

BILOXI, Miss., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Mississippi, the premier coastal getaway known for pristine beaches, breathtaking landscapes, and vibrant culture spread across 62 miles of stunning shorelines, is thrilled to announce a wave of exciting new developments set to enhance the visitor experience in 2024.

With a commitment to create an unparalleled escape for all travelers, Mississippi's coastal communities have significantly invested in infrastructure, amenities, and attractions that will enhance the experience of every visitor. These developments offer travelers a refreshing blend of fine dining, adventure, and cultural immersion.

The new developments in Coastal Mississippi include:

Captivating Attractions:

Mississippi Aquarium: On February 9 , the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport introduced a new experience, Wild Explorer Virtual Reality, which features four headsets armed with a thrilling 360˚ 3D experience that takes visitors up close and personal to experience the action of different wildlife habitats. Guests can choose from the depths of the Ocean with Shark Dive or run through the jungle with Gorillas in Gorilla Trek.

New Coast Transit Authority (CTA) Gulfport Tram Bridge: Holding its grand opening on February 22, the Gulfport Tram Bridge features a 1,100-foot tramway and pedestrian bridge providing a safe, direct connection from the CTA Gulfport Transit Center and Mississippi Aquarium across highway 90 to the City of Gulfport's Jones Park. In addition to ADA accessible pedestrian and bicycle traffic, the bridge will accommodate a tram trolley that will operate initially from March through Labor Day.

The Sound Amphitheater: Offering a new and exciting experience, the new 8,000-seat world-class venue is designed to support performances by national touring musical acts. The location combines natural beauty and incredible music to deliver an unforgettable patron experience for national touring shows debuting with KC & The Sunshine Band on Friday, April 12.

Culinary Delights:

Coterie Restaurant & Oyster Bar: Located in Long Beach, Coterie Restaurant & Oyster Bar, recently opened and features fresh seafood from the region, including Jumbo Crabcake, Blackened Redfish, seafood platters, crawfish, and more. This destination is a must-stop for any seafood lover who wants to experience delicious seafood with Cajun flair.

deMaiz Taco Cantina: Offering a variety of new modern dishes with a Mexican flare to the Gulf Coast, deMaiz Taco Cantina, which just opened in Pascagoula, is ready to delight. With a menu featuring everything from Tex-Mex to authentic delicacies, deMaiz promises a lovely dish, such as their very own Quesabirria, a birria taco and quesadilla fusion, and a memorable dining experience for every traveler.

Evergreen: For a reimagined dining experience that combines southern fare with coastal Mississippian influences, Evergreen, located in the heart of Ocean Springs, is a must-stop eatery. With a full menu including produce from local farmers, travelers can enjoy everything from delicious, fresh oysters to Jambalaya to Confit Duck and even Softshell Crab Sandwiches.

Fat Spoon Cafe: Located in Ocean Springs, Fat Spoon Cafe recently opened in late November 2023, featuring a unique menu inspired by Southern Louisiana cuisine. With homemade entrees like corned beef, roast pork, and more – guests will need a fat spoon for each and every dish.

Mignon's Restaurant & Lounge: Mignon's Restaurant & Lounge recently underwent a $300,000 renovation to start the new year. The fine-dining restaurant at the Palace Casino Resort in Biloxi is known for its extraordinary service and delectable cuisine. The fresh look of the award-winning restaurant includes new seating options for an intimate dining experience.

Off The Grid Snow Shack: Previously serving the entire MS Golf Coast as a mobile unit, Off The Grid Snow Shack, owned and operated by a local first responder, recently opened its first stationary location in Long Beach, MS, in January. Bringing their delicious creations straight to the quaint town, travelers can find a wide variety of hand-crafted snowball flavors, including fruit flavors, cotton candy, s'mores, and more.

Rags To Riches Of Bay St Louis: Opening at the tail end of 2023, Rags To Riches Of Bay St Louis is a new double-themed bar and restaurant with a different atmosphere on each floor. On the ground level, travelers can find a more laid-back sports bar with good eats and regional sports signage. On the second floor, an elevated experience awaits in the elegant wine bar, featuring patio views of the bay and a cozier, dark wood-paneled atmosphere with a fireplace.

Sweet Pepper Caribbean Restaurant: Opening just in time for the new year, Sweet Pepper Caribbean Restaurant, located in Biloxi, offers authentic Caribbean recipes and flavors, including Mango Habanero Chicken, Curry Goat, Jerk Chicken, and more.

Opening just in time for the new year, Sweet Pepper Caribbean Restaurant, located in , offers authentic recipes and flavors, including Mango Habanero Chicken, Curry Goat, Jerk Chicken, and more. Trilby's: A name synonymous with great food and a great atmosphere, Trilby's is back after a 30-year absence, serving family recipes in a warm and friendly atmosphere. Perfect for date night or lunch, be sure to save room for dessert.

Refreshing Retreats:

Hotel Whiskey: The beautiful boutique hotel located in the heart of Pass Christian will be opening its second location in Coastal Mississippi and promises to be just as luxurious and eye-catching as the first. Currently under development, targeting a 2024 opening, the 16-room boutique hotel will feature three long-term housing options, 13 hotel rooms, and a new pizzeria below with easy access for guests. Each room has its own unique view of historic and charming downtown Pascagoula .

IP Casino Resort: In Biloxi, the IP Casino Resort is gearing up for a $3.6 Million refresh of all their suites at the hotel. The resort offers 48 one- and two-bedroom suites with six different layouts. The refresh is slated to be completed in time for the summer 2024 travel season.

In , the IP Resort is gearing up for a refresh of all their suites at the hotel. The resort offers 48 one- and two-bedroom suites with six different layouts. The refresh is slated to be completed in time for the summer 2024 travel season. The Springs Hotel: Located in the heart of downtown Ocean Springs , The Springs Hotel is the newest addition to the Rain Travel Collection's portfolio of boutique hotels in Coastal Mississippi. The hotel, which once housed law offices, now features soaring high ceilings and unique architectural details in its 15 spacious and unique guest rooms.

Vibrant Nightlife:

Altered Reality Brewing: Opening March 23 , Altered Reality promises great craft beer in a fun family and pet friendly location in downtown Biloxi . The brewery will host weekly 5K runs through Biloxi with participants earning a free post run beer.

Eleven Ocean Springs: Opening right before the new year, Eleven Ocean Springs, a new cocktail lounge in downtown, features elevated cocktails that pay homage to the state, as well as tried-and-true classics. From their special Mississippi Punch to a Summer Daze Old Fashioned and various Martini offerings, travelers can enjoy a cocktail in bliss and luxury.

Opening right before the new year, Eleven , a new cocktail lounge in downtown, features elevated cocktails that pay homage to the state, as well as tried-and-true classics. From their special Mississippi Punch to a Summer Daze Old Fashioned and various Martini offerings, travelers can enjoy a cocktail in bliss and luxury. Fly Llama Brewing: The brewery in Biloxi known for delicious craft beer and refreshing hard seltzers made from local ingredients, Fly Llama Brewing, is proud to announce that owner and brewmaster, David Reese , is now a Certified Master Cicerone. This prestigious title, which translates to "a guide of the beer world," has only been awarded to 28 individuals globally.

With these transformative developments, Coastal Mississippi invites travelers to immerse themselves in the beauty along the coast and create lasting memories in a destination that continues to evolve. To start planning your itinerary today, please visit CoastalMississippi.com .

About Coastal Mississippi: Coastal Mississippi is an organization charged with promoting South Mississippi as a tourism and convention destination worldwide. Its mission centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports, and business visitors to the area. It is dedicated to maximizing the travel and tourism industry for South Mississippi. Visit CoastalMississippi.com to learn more.

