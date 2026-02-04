Coastal Mississippi Welcomes 2026 With Wave of New Culinary, Hospitality, and Outdoor Experiences

News provided byCoastal Mississippi
New flavors, elevated stays and expanded adventures highlight the destination's next chapter
BILOXI, Miss., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As travelers begin planning their 2026 escapes, Coastal Mississippi is proud to announce a fresh wave of new developments, signaling the destination's meaningful growth. Since the summer of 2025, the destination has seen a broad range of openings, from new food and beverage concepts, hospitality enhancements, and outdoor experiences – reinforcing its reputation as a must-visit getaway where Southern charm meets elevated travel.
Highlights of the 2026 New Developments include:
- Ship Island Excursions: The Gulf Coast's iconic ferry service, Ship Island Excursions, marks its 100th year of operation in 2026. Since Captain Pete Skrmetta launched the service in 1926, this family-run company has ferried over a million passengers to the unspoiled beaches of Ship Island and its historic Fort Massachusetts. The 100th season sets sail this spring, continuing a century-old tradition of connecting generations of beachgoers with an unforgettable island adventure on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
- Round Island Lighthouse Maritime Museum: The Round Island Lighthouse Maritime Museum, located just west of the lighthouse in Pascagoula, recently re-opened and is known as the world's smallest maritime museum. Despite its size, the museum boasts plenty of history of Round Island, as well as displays of sea life, shells, birds, and other animals.
- Battle of the Bay: The Art of the Cocktail: A spirited new competition, Battle of the Bay: The Art of the Cocktail, launches March 13, 2026, as the Friday-night kickoff to the Souper Mudfest weekend in Bay St. Louis. Local mixologists will face off to craft the ultimate Coastal Mississippi cocktail, adding an exciting twist to this beloved festival.
- South Coast Sailing Charters: Opening in mid-2025, South Coast Sailing Charters, a new premier sailing experience in Ocean Springs, offers guests a chance to ride in a classic 40' wooden schooner, sunset sails, brunch cruises, and more.
- The Crown Bar OS: The Crown Bar Ocean Springs, which opened late summer, features a unique experience where guests can feel and be treated like royalty. Tucked away behind a beautiful live oak tree, this location is one of Ocean Springs's newest best-kept secrets.
- Savor the Coast Food Tours: This new guided food tour, Savor the Coast, launches in February 2026 and takes visitors through Ocean Springs' vibrant culinary scene. Participants enjoy curated tastings at local eateries while hearing the stories behind each dish, making it a must-do experience for food lovers.
- Hotel Mojo: Born from a deep love for Ocean Springs, Hotel Mojo is a new boutique hotel space above Field's Italian on Government Street. Travelers will find a thoughtfully designed stay that blends comfort with creativity just steps from the city's best attractions.
- Biloxi Breakers: Currently in their very first season, the Biloxi Breakers, previously the Mississippi Sea Wolves, are the Gulf Coast's professional hockey club in the Federal Prospects Hockey League. Travelers can currently book tickets to games through April 2026.
- The Book Porter: A new cozy independent bookstore, The Book Porter, opens in February 2026, offering a curated selection of books plus an in-store wine and coffee bar. Visitors can sip a glass of wine or a cup of coffee as they browse, making for a relaxed literary escape in the heart of Ocean Springs.
- Rip'n HOT Chicken: Rip'n HOT Chicken brings Nashville Hot Chicken to the historic Downtown Biloxi area. Travelers will find a location that is locally owned and known for its bold, spicy menu, unique flavors and Southern hospitality.
- Hook 'N' Line Fishing Charters: For a new guided fishing experience, travelers can find Hook 'N' Line Fishing Charters in Biloxi, featuring inshore and near shore charters all along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Guests can catch dinner, cruise around the Mississippi Sound, and learn about the best secret fishing in the destination.
- Wild Ones Playroom: Wild Ones Playroom is a new indoor playground for children up to 8 years old in Gulfport. Families can find a clean, safe, and adventurous playground for kids to enjoy – perfect for events, birthday parties, and more.
- Port Twenty-Seven: Port Twenty-Seven is a refined event space where Coastal charm meets elevated experiences. Travelers will find three full-service bars, a curated tapas menu, and expertly crafted cocktails at the sophisticated space in Downtown Gulfport.
- Zaki's Café: A new locally sourced and owned café in Gulfport, Zaki's Café is known for its warm, inviting atmosphere and delicious food and drinks. Travelers will find expertly crafted beverages, mouthwatering snacks, and indulgent desserts, made with fresh, seasonal ingredients.
- Hollydeck Bar & Marina: A new experience for locals and visitors to Coastal Mississippi, the Hollydeck Bar & Marina at the Hollywood Casino in Bay St. Louis, give guests the chance to find exclusive events, live music, and giveaways on top of an elevated outdoor deck with stunning views.
- Butcher Block Steak House & Bar: Where Southern hospitality meets premium cuts and Coastal cuisine, Butcher Block Steak House & Bar recently opened in the heart of Bay St. Louis. This locally loved spot serves up hand-cut steaks, fresh Gulf Coast seafood, and signature dishes, like redfish étouffée and their "Almost Famous" smash burger.
- The Sound Amphitheater: Gautier's 8,000-seat amphitheater kicks off its spring/summer concert series on May 8, 2026, with Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas. With its cutting-edge design and national touring acts, The Sound is one of Coastal Mississippi's top destinations for live entertainment.
- Depot District at Dusk: Beginning in March 2026, a new monthly Friday night event starts. Depot District at Dusk will bring Gulfport's historic Depot District to life with music, local vendors, and fun for all ages. Every third Friday of each month, the downtown area will transform into a lively street fair, offering a community-driven night out for locals and visitors alike.
- Alice Moseley Folk Art Museum: The beloved Alice Moseley Folk Art Museum, dedicated to Mississippi folk artist Alice Moseley, reopens in February 2026 at a new location in downtown Bay St. Louis. The new space showcases Moseley's whimsical paintings and folk-art collection in an inviting setting that continues her legacy in Coastal Mississippi.
- The Downtowner: This retro-modern diner is set to open in April 2026 in downtown Gulfport, blending nostalgic charm with a fresh twist on classic comfort food. With vintage-inspired décor and inventive takes on diner favorites, The Downtowner is poised to become a go-to spot for casual eats in the city.
"Over the last year, we've seen thoughtful growth across every part of our destination, widening the Coastal Mississippi visitor experience to new heights," said Judy Young, CEO of Coastal Mississippi Tourism. "From elevated dining to refreshed places to stay and new ways to experience our 62 miles of shorelines, these developments set the stage for an exciting and impactful 2026 for visitors of all ages."
For more information on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, new accommodations and eateries, and travel planning tips, please visit CoastalMississippi.com or follow @PlayCoastalMS on social media.
About Coastal Mississippi: Coastal Mississippi is the organization charged with promoting South Mississippi as a tourism and convention destination worldwide. Its mission centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports, and business visitors to the area. It is dedicated to maximizing the travel and tourism industry for South Mississippi. Visit CoastalMississippi.com to learn more.
