CobbleStone® & NLPA Host Joint Webinar on Execution of Integrated Contract Management & Procurement

CobbleStone Software and NLPA will be hosting a joint webinar titled "The Connected Enterprise, Part 2: From Integration to Contract Execution Excellence" on May 13th, 2026, 1:00 – 1:30 PM ET.

PRINCETON, N.J., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, is excited to announce that it is hosting a joint webinar with NLPA titled "The Connected Enterprise, Part 2: From Integration to Contract Execution Excellence" on May 13th, 2026, 1:00 – 1:30 PM ET.

CobbleStone Software and NLPA will be hosting a joint webinar titled "The Connected Enterprise, Part 2: From Integration to Contract Execution Excellence" on May 13th, 2026, 1:00 - 1:30 PM ET.

In part one of this webinar duology, attendees learned to integrate contract management with procurement to increase efficiency, eliminate silos, unlock strategic insights, and enjoy a litany of other fruits of a well-connected set of procedures.

But integration alone does NOT guarantee results.

Consequently, this follow-up session homes in on what happens after integration, and how leading organizations can operationalize contracts and procurement data to drive predictable performance, reduced risk, and real financial impact.

The valuable takeaways of this webinar are multifold, and include gaining the ability to:

Operationalize contracts post‑signature.

Establish ownership and accountability across teams.

Detect and eliminate post‑execution leakage.

Use contract intelligence as an early‑warning system.

Turn data into decisions executives can trust.

Click here to register today!

"Organizations' legal and procurement processes may seem easy to deem separate due to their differences, but they share a diverse array of actionable goals," shared Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"Procurement and contracts both involve value maximization, risk mitigation, compliance, performance, building relationships, and operating efficiently. A strong, connected enterprise is outcome-driven to the extent that these goals and any other situational KPIs are met."

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering an agentic AI-powered experience, seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone provides more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence, agentic chatbot, machine learning, simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, and more.

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SOURCE CobbleStone Software