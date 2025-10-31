CobbleStone® & NLPA to Host Uniting Procurement & Contract Management for Strategic Success Webinar

CobbleStone Software and NLPA are co-hosting a webinar on November 5 to explore how integrating procurement and contract management drives enterprise-wide performance.

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) solutions, is proud to announce a co-hosted webinar with the Next Level Purchasing Association (NLPA) titled "The Connected Enterprise: Integrating Procurement & Contracts for Next-Level Performance." This live virtual event will take place on November 5, 2025, and will explore how organizations can align procurement and contract management strategies to drive efficiency, compliance, and enterprise-wide value.

The webinar will cover:

How to eliminate silos between procurement and contract teams.



Best practices for leveraging CLM technology to streamline operations.



Expert insights from CobbleStone and NLPA on optimizing workflows and reducing risk.

"This webinar is a great opportunity for professionals to learn how integrated procurement and contract management can transform business performance," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"We're excited to partner with NLPA to share actionable strategies that empower organizations to operate smarter and more collaboratively."

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

