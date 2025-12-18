CobbleStone® Launches Free Contract Process Audit to Help Organizations Optimize Contract Management

CobbleStone Software introduces a free contract process audit to help organizations identify inefficiencies and optimize contract management workflows.

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) solutions, announces the launch of its free contract process audit. This new asset is designed to help organizations identify inefficiencies, reduce risk, and gain insight into how to streamline contract workflows.

The complimentary audit offers businesses a detailed review of their current contract management processes while highlighting areas for improvement and alignment with industry best practices. By leveraging CobbleStone Software's expertise, organizations can uncover gaps that lead to missed deadlines, unnecessary costs, and – ultimately – contract failure.

The audit includes:

a thorough evaluation of existing contract workflows.

Identification of bottlenecks and risks.

recommendations for automation and process optimization.

"Contracts are the backbone of business operations, yet many organizations struggle with outdated processes," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"Our Free Contract Process Audit empowers teams to take control of their contract lifecycle, improve efficiency, and prepare for future growth."

Click here to book your free audit.

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

SOURCE CobbleStone Software