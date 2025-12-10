CobbleStone® Extends Choice Partners Cooperative Contract to Deliver Affordable Contract & Procurement Solutions for Members

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ Report – is pleased to announce that it has been re-awarded a contract by Choice Partners Cooperative. The renewed agreement will provide Choice Partners members with continued access to CobbleStone's leading-edge contract management and procurement software platform - CobbleStone Contract Insight® - with cost-effective pricing.

CobbleStone Software, an acclaimed leader in enterprise contract lifecycle management and e-Procurement software solutions, has been in business for over 30 years. They are trusted by a wide range of industries, including both the public and private sectors.

CobbleStone Contract Insight® offers contract and procurement professionals a user-friendly interface with robust functionality and exceptional customer support.

Choice Partners is a national purchasing cooperative with legal, competitively bid contracts. Members can leverage these contracts to optimize purchasing – saving time, money, and resources for governmental entities and nonprofits. Schools, colleges, universities, counties, municipalities, and nonprofits are eligible for membership. Higher education organizations and private schools that operate as nonprofit organizations may also become Choice Partners members.

Members can purchase CobbleStone Software through Choice Partners contract number 25/039MF-03. CobbleStone's easily adaptable, AI-based contract management platform can streamline relevant processes for members, with features such as:

VISDOM® AI-powered automation

AI-Driven Contract Intelligence in Microsoft

Improved negotiation with auto-redlining tools

Seamless integration with leading CRM, ERP, and eSignature solutions

Automated alerts to track crucial milestones

Risk mitigation through auto-analysis of contract language

To learn more about CobbleStone's Choice Partners contract, click here.

"CobbleStone is proud to have been re-awarded a cooperative contract with Choice Partners," says Mark Nastasi, CEO and Founder of CobbleStone Software.

"We are committed to providing simplified opportunities for clients to purchase our software with cost-efficiency in mind. This continued partnership fosters the opportunity for members to directly purchase our trusted solution, ensuring access to quality technology and compliance with federal regulations."

To learn more about CobbleStone Software's leading contract management and procurement software suite, CobbleStone Contract Insight, visit CobbleStone Software.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solution provides simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reporting, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

